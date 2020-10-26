Top 5 rarest blueprints in COD: Warzone Season 6

Each season of COD: Warzone brings with it a variety of new content. Season 6 has seen the new subway system, the Haunting in Verdansk with zombies, and a plethora of new weapon blueprints. A weapon blueprint is an unlockable skin and attachment set that automatically binds to the weapon it belongs to when equipped.

COD: Warzone players won't have to worry about coming up with the right loadout for their weapon. Blueprints do all the work for them. Season 6 has introduced some new rare to legendary blueprints that may be impossible to find once the season ends.

5 rarest COD: Warzone blueprints in Season 6

#5 – Family Heirloom

(Image Credit: Activision)

The Family Heirloom blueprint a legendary variant for the FiNN LMG. This can be purchased in COD: Warzone with the Texas Chainsaw Massacre bundle. The FiNN LMG has become one of the premiere LMGs in the game. This blueprint makes it look like a heavy duty chainsaw. Yes, it is purchasable, but once this season ends, it could never be in the shop again.

#4 – Bat Out of Hell

(Image Credit: Activision)

Advertisement

The same goes for the Bat Out of Hell blueprint for COD: Warzone's Striker 45. The in-game events will no longer be accessible once Season 6 ends. To unlock this blueprint, players need to complete a contraband contract during a COD: Warzone game. Some contracts can be difficult to complete during the craziness of the battle royale.

#3 – Pumpkin Punisher

(Image Credit: Activision)

The Pumpkin Punisher blueprint is a themed blueprint for the Grau 5.56. It decks out the weapon in orange with a sinister white smile on the side. The rarity comes from having to collect a series of items in order to unlock it. Players must collect all 16 unique items found within the Trick or Treat boxes. This will only be doable during COD: Warzone's Haunting in Verdansk event.

Advertisement

#2 – Malphas

(Image Credit: Activision)

The AS VAL is one of the newer COD: Warzone assault rifles added to the game. The Malphas is a legendary blueprint for it that sees it get a massive accuracy and range boost. More than likely, this blueprint will not be available once Season 6 ends. Only the true COD grinders will manage to snag this one. It is the Tier 100 reward of the Battle Pass.

#1 – Firebrand

(Image Credit: Activision)

The Firebrand blueprint for COD: Warzone's Bruen MK9 could easily be the hardest blueprint to obtain in the entire game. Players have to complete a series of tasks while in a COD: Warzone game that unlocks a Subway Easter Egg. Inside of that Easter Egg, the Firebrand blueprint can be found. This can only be completed once per game, so if you get eliminated or another player is already in the process of doing it, too bad for you.