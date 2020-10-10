How to get the Bruen Firebrand Blueprint in COD: Warzone

The Bruen is one COD: Warzone's best weapons. It has been a part of the game's meta for quite some time. The weapon can absolutely shred entire squads. Out of all the light machine guns, it is arguably the best in the game.

The Firebrand is a new blueprint for the Bruen in COD: Warzone Season 6. It gives the Bruen an 18.0 Para barrel, Integral Hybrid optic, 60 Round Mags, and Rubberized Grip Tape. This boosts the mobility, range, and accuracy, while slightly lowering fire rate and control. It can be obtained from a Subway Easter Egg in Season 6.

How to obtain the Firebrand blueprint in COD: Warzone

(Image Credit: Activision)

Town Hall

The first step is to land at the Town Hall in the Downtown location. Head inside and there will be a small silver keypad at the back of the reception area. Enter the code 2179. This will lock the doors and cause the room to flood with gas.

Now, you will have just about two minutes to figure out the code for the next part. Quickly run around the side rooms, noting the numbers underneath the seven pictures on the wall. The numbers are random, so be sure to memorize them and the pictures as you move through the rooms.

(Image Credit: Activision)

At this point, head over to the blue computer screens. Activating the screen reveals pieces of the paintings from the other rooms. Add and subtract the numbers to and from the images or numbers that match up with the picture fragments. This should give a four number sequence. Note that if a man with a beard appears that is different from any of the paintings, and that it represents the missing picture from the rooms.

Once the number sequence plays, a code pad will appear. The way it works is that the numbers are broken into halves - top and bottom. The first four entries fill out the top row while the next four entries fill the bottom row. This means you have to stop and think about the shapes of the top number first, then the bottom ones.

Airport Subway

(Image Credit: Activision)

After getting the code, you need to make your way to the subway station at the Airport location. There is a room in the back beyond a set of doors. If you have solved the code, you will be able to interact with the huge green screens. You will be able to override the terminal and continue onward. The next train that appears will say “Maintenance” on the destination board if you have completed all the steps properly.

(Image Credit: Activision)

Take the train and it will deliver you to a secret stop that is packed with loot. Each platform will have two double doors. Behind one is another big green screen that allows the departure sequence to begin. Before going there, head to the other door and pick up the Firebrand blueprint for the Bruen. Grab that, and all the other loot worth taking, get on the train, and head back to the Airport to continue the fight.