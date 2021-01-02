How to get free CP in COD Mobile in January 2021

Similar to most other titles, the developers of COD Mobile have incorporated several cosmetic items like skins and more. CP, or COD Points, is one of the in-game currencies, used to purchase such items. However, it is not free, and users have to spend real money to acquire them.

Using money to buy items in-game is not a feasible option for everyone. Hence, they look for means to procure COD Points for free, which this article looks at.

Also read: Activision introduces Mythic Peacekeeper MK2 in Call of Duty Mobile

Getting free CP in COD Mobile this month

#1 - Swagbucks

Swagbucks

Swagbucks is a popular GPT (Get-paid-to) website, and users can complete several activities like surveys, quizzes, and more to earn SB. They can later use this SB to redeem various rewards like e-gift cards, PayPal money, and more. But they must note that the payout may vary depending on their countries.

They can click here to visit the webpage of Swagbucks.

Advertisement

#2 - Google Opinion Rewards

Google Opinion Rewards

Google Opinion Rewards is one of the most trusted applications worldwide. The app has been downloaded over 50 million times on the Google Play Store and is rated 4.4 stars. All that players have to do is complete short and simple surveys to receive Google Play Credits, which can be directly utilized to purchase CP in COD Mobile.

They can click here to visit the Google Play Store page of the app.

#3 - Giveaways

Giveaways

On the official Discord server of COD Mobile, several giveaways are hosted. The rewards range from skins, the Battle Pass, and CP. Users have to navigate through the Discord channel of COD Mobile and claim the ‘Giveaway’ role to participate in them.

Advertisement

They can click here to join the Discord sever.

Apart from this, several YouTubers also host giveaways where players stand a chance to obtain the currency.

Users must never resort to illicit tools to receive CP in COD mobile as they are 100% illegal and fake.

Also read: List of all legendary weapons in COD Mobile Season 13