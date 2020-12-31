Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
×
Advertisement

List of all legendary weapons in COD Mobile Season 13

All legendary weapons in COD Mobile (Image via Lx Shiriga/YouTube)
All legendary weapons in COD Mobile (Image via Lx Shiriga/YouTube)
Nishant
ANALYST
Modified 31 Dec 2020, 18:10 IST
Feature
Advertisement

Since its inception, COD Mobile has witnessed a significant rise and has amassed a massive player base on the platform. It has been downloaded over 250 million times on the Google Play Store, which underlines its popularity.

The developers of the game introduce a variety of cosmetic items like gun skins and others that make the game more exciting. The skins are sorted into several categories like Mythic, Legendary, Epic, and more. 

Legendary weapons/blueprints are one of the most desired items in COD Mobile. There are currently 35 of them present in the game.

This article lists out all the legendary blueprints available in Season 13 of COD Mobile.  

Also read: PUBG Mobile vs Free Fire vs COD Mobile: Which game's system requirements are better for low-end phones?

Legendary weapons in COD Mobile Season 13

Here’s the list of all the legendary weapons in COD Mobile:

#1 QXR - Secret Santa

QXR - Secret Santa
Advertisement
#2 DR-H - Wicked Claw
DR-H - Wicked Claw
DR-H - Wicked Claw

#3 .50 GS - Calamity

.50 GS - CalamityÂ 
.50 GS - Calamity 

#4 AGR 556 - Durandal

AGR 556 - DurandalÂ 
AGR 556 - Durandal 

#5 M4 – Court Jester

M4 â Court Jester
M4 – Court Jester

#6 AK-47 - Pumpkin Head

AK-47 - Pumpkin Head
AK-47 - Pumpkin Head
Advertisement

#7 NA-45 – Lycanthrope

NA-45 â Lycanthrope
NA-45 – Lycanthrope

#8 HVK-30 – Maximum Security

HVK-30 â Maximum Security
HVK-30 – Maximum Security

#9 DL Q33 – Zealot

DL Q33 â Zealot
DL Q33 – Zealot

#10 HBRa3 – Swarm

HBRa3 â Swarm
HBRa3 – Swarm
Advertisement

#11 Echo – Natural Causes

Echo â Natural Causes
Echo – Natural Causes

#12 Kilo Bolt-Action – Rail Gun

Kilo Bolt-Action â Rail Gun
Kilo Bolt-Action – Rail Gun

#13 UL736 – Depth Charge

UL736 â Depth Charge
UL736 – Depth Charge

#14 ASM10 – Bunker Buster

ASM10 â Bunker Buster
ASM10 – Bunker Buster
Advertisement

#15 HG 40 – Gold Standard

HG 40 â Gold Standard
HG 40 – Gold Standard

#16 QQ9 – Melting Point

QQ9 â Melting Point
QQ9 – Melting Point

#17 RPD – Practical Joker

RPD â Practical Joker
RPD – Practical Joker

#18 LK24 – Justicar

LK24 â Justicar
LK24 – Justicar
Advertisement

#19 Chopper – Chain Reaction

Chopper â Chain Reaction
Chopper – Chain Reaction

#20 AK117 – Meltdown

AK117 â Meltdown
AK117 – Meltdown

#21 PDW-57 – Toxic Waste

PDW-57 â Toxic Waste
PDW-57 – Toxic Waste

#22 Outlaw – High Noon

Outlaw â High Noon
Outlaw – High Noon
Advertisement

#23 Cordite – Zero G

Cordite â Zero G
Cordite – Zero G

#24 Type 25 – Bloody Vengeance

Type 25 â Bloody Vengeance
Type 25 – Bloody Vengeance

#25 RUS-79U - ZX 7000

RUS-79U - ZX 7000
RUS-79U - ZX 7000

#26 RUS-79U – Dustkicker

RUS-79U â Dustkicker
RUS-79U – Dustkicker
Advertisement

#27 GKS – Tactical Unicorn

GKS â Tactical Unicorn
GKS – Tactical Unicorn

#28 MSMC – Space Station

MSMC â Space Station
MSMC – Space Station

#29 AK-47 Wrath Black & Gold

AK-47 Wrath Black & Gold
AK-47 Wrath Black & Gold

#30 S36 – Phobos

S36 â Phobos
S36 – Phobos
Advertisement

#31 KN-44 – Color Spectrum

KN-44 â Color Spectrum
KN-44 – Color Spectrum

#32 Man-O-War – Dream Crystal

Man-O-War â Dream Crystal
Man-O-War – Dream Crystal

#33 Pharo – Dream Crystal

Pharo â Dream Crystal
Pharo – Dream Crystal

#34 AK117 – Holidays

AK117 â Holidays
AK117 – Holidays
Advertisement

#35 DL Q33 – Holidays  

DL Q33 â HolidaysÂ Â 
DL Q33 – Holidays  

(All the pictures in this article are taken from the "Arsenal" section in COD Mobile.)

Also read: How to change the in-game name in COD Mobile: Step-by-step guide for beginners

Published 31 Dec 2020, 18:05 IST
COD Mobile
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
❤️ Favorites Edit
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी