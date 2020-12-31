List of all legendary weapons in COD Mobile Season 13

Since its inception, COD Mobile has witnessed a significant rise and has amassed a massive player base on the platform. It has been downloaded over 250 million times on the Google Play Store, which underlines its popularity.
The developers of the game introduce a variety of cosmetic items like gun skins and others that make the game more exciting. The skins are sorted into several categories like Mythic, Legendary, Epic, and more.
Legendary weapons/blueprints are one of the most desired items in COD Mobile. There are currently 35 of them present in the game.
This article lists out all the legendary blueprints available in Season 13 of COD Mobile.
Legendary weapons in COD Mobile Season 13
Here’s the list of all the legendary weapons in COD Mobile:
#1 QXR - Secret Santa
#3 .50 GS - Calamity
#4 AGR 556 - Durandal
#5 M4 – Court Jester
#6 AK-47 - Pumpkin Head
#7 NA-45 – Lycanthrope
#8 HVK-30 – Maximum Security
#9 DL Q33 – Zealot
#10 HBRa3 – Swarm
#11 Echo – Natural Causes
#12 Kilo Bolt-Action – Rail Gun
#13 UL736 – Depth Charge
#14 ASM10 – Bunker Buster
#15 HG 40 – Gold Standard
#16 QQ9 – Melting Point
#17 RPD – Practical Joker
#18 LK24 – Justicar
#19 Chopper – Chain Reaction
#20 AK117 – Meltdown
#21 PDW-57 – Toxic Waste
#22 Outlaw – High Noon
#23 Cordite – Zero G
#24 Type 25 – Bloody Vengeance
#25 RUS-79U - ZX 7000
#26 RUS-79U – Dustkicker
#27 GKS – Tactical Unicorn
#28 MSMC – Space Station
#29 AK-47 Wrath Black & Gold
#30 S36 – Phobos
#31 KN-44 – Color Spectrum
#32 Man-O-War – Dream Crystal
#33 Pharo – Dream Crystal
#34 AK117 – Holidays
#35 DL Q33 – Holidays
(All the pictures in this article are taken from the "Arsenal" section in COD Mobile.)
Published 31 Dec 2020, 18:05 IST