5 best Legendary weapons in COD Mobile

Modified 09 Nov 2020, 17:22 IST
Feature
COD Mobile has seen a gradual rise in popularity since its release in October 2019. This game offers players several unique features and game modes that separate it from other titles. 

Call of Duty: Mobile also offers the players a wide assortment of gun skins. These skins are further categorized into Mythic, Legendary, Epic, and more.

Legendary weapons are one of the most sought-after items in this game, as they have special kill broadcasts with effects. These blueprints also have several attachments that automatically get unlocked.

This article lists out some of the most potent Legendary weapons in COD Mobile.

COD Mobile: Five best Legendary firearms in this game

#1 AK117 – Meltdown

In-game description:

“For the days when you can’t keep your cool. Part of the Meltdown Weapon Set.”

Here are the attachments:

  • Barrel: OWC Marksman
  • Stock: RTC Steady Stock
  • Perk: Melee Master
  • Ammunition: 48 Round Extended Mag
  • Read Grip: Rubberized Grip Tape
#2 HBRa3 – Swarm

In-game description:

“HBRa3 with Swarm Camo.”

Following are the attachments:

  • Barrel: MIP Light
  • Stock: No Stock
  • Perk: Sleight of Hand
  • Ammunition: 44 Round Extended Mag
  • Rear Grip: Granulated Grip Tape
#3 KN-44 – Color Spectrum

In-game description:

“There’s no leprechaun at the end of this rainbow.”

Here are the attachments of the weapon:

  • Barrel: OWC Marksman
  • Stock: MIP Strike Stock
  • Perk: Melee Master
  • Ammunition: 38 Round Fast Reload
  • Rear Grip: Stippled Grip Tape
#4 QQ9 – Melting Point

In-game description:

“When we say it’s too hot to handle, we mean it. Part of the Melting Point Weapon Set.”

Attachments:

  • Barrel: RTC Recon Tac Long
  • Stock: MIP Strike Stock
  • Perk: Double Kill
  • Ammunition: 10mm 30 Round Reload
  • Rear Grip: Stippled Grip Tape
#5 DL Q33 – Zealot

In-game description:

“DL Q33 with Zealot Camo.”

Following are the attachments unlocked for this blueprint at base level:

  • Barrel: MIP Light
  • Stock: OWC Skeleton Stock
  • Perk: FMJ
  • Underbarrel: Bipod
  • Ammunition: Extended Mag A
(All images used in this article are taken from the arsenal section in the game)

Note: This article reflects the writer’s opinions, and what may seem right to one person may not be so to another.

Published 09 Nov 2020, 17:22 IST
COD Mobile
