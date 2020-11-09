5 best Legendary weapons in COD Mobile

COD Mobile has seen a gradual rise in popularity since its release in October 2019. This game offers players several unique features and game modes that separate it from other titles.

Call of Duty: Mobile also offers the players a wide assortment of gun skins. These skins are further categorized into Mythic, Legendary, Epic, and more.

Legendary weapons are one of the most sought-after items in this game, as they have special kill broadcasts with effects. These blueprints also have several attachments that automatically get unlocked.

This article lists out some of the most potent Legendary weapons in COD Mobile.

COD Mobile: Five best Legendary firearms in this game

#1 AK117 – Meltdown

AK117 – Meltdown in COD Mobile

In-game description:

“For the days when you can’t keep your cool. Part of the Meltdown Weapon Set.”

Here are the attachments:

Barrel: OWC Marksman

OWC Marksman Stock: RTC Steady Stock

RTC Steady Stock Perk: Melee Master

Melee Master Ammunition: 48 Round Extended Mag

48 Round Extended Mag Read Grip: Rubberized Grip Tape

Attachments

#2 HBRa3 – Swarm

HBRa3 – Swarm in COD Mobile

In-game description:

“HBRa3 with Swarm Camo.”

Following are the attachments:

Barrel: MIP Light

MIP Light Stock: No Stock

No Stock Perk: Sleight of Hand

Sleight of Hand Ammunition: 44 Round Extended Mag

44 Round Extended Mag Rear Grip: Granulated Grip Tape

Attachments

#3 KN-44 – Color Spectrum

KN-44 – Color Spectrum in COD Mobile

In-game description:

“There’s no leprechaun at the end of this rainbow.”

Here are the attachments of the weapon:

Barrel: OWC Marksman

OWC Marksman Stock: MIP Strike Stock

MIP Strike Stock Perk: Melee Master

Melee Master Ammunition: 38 Round Fast Reload

38 Round Fast Reload Rear Grip: Stippled Grip Tape

Attachments

#4 QQ9 – Melting Point

QQ9 - Melting Point in COD Mobile

In-game description:

“When we say it’s too hot to handle, we mean it. Part of the Melting Point Weapon Set.”

Attachments:

Barrel: RTC Recon Tac Long

RTC Recon Tac Long Stock: MIP Strike Stock

MIP Strike Stock Perk: Double Kill

Double Kill Ammunition: 10mm 30 Round Reload

10mm 30 Round Reload Rear Grip: Stippled Grip Tape

Attachments

#5 DL Q33 – Zealot

DL Q33 – Zealot in COD Mobile

In-game description:

“DL Q33 with Zealot Camo.”

Following are the attachments unlocked for this blueprint at base level:

Barrel: MIP Light

MIP Light Stock: OWC Skeleton Stock

OWC Skeleton Stock Perk: FMJ

FMJ Underbarrel: Bipod

Bipod Ammunition: Extended Mag A

Attachments

(All images used in this article are taken from the arsenal section in the game)

