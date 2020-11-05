COD Mobile: List of Legendary weapons available in the game

Over the last few years, COD Mobile has emerged as one of the most popular games on the mobile platform. Since its release over a year ago, the game has garnered over 250 million downloads.

COD Mobile provides players with a wide variety of exclusive items including gun skins. These gun skins are categorised into different categories like Legendary, Epic, Rare and more.

Legendary weapons/blueprints are one of the most sought-after things in Free Fire. The game currently has 29 Legendary weapons.

In this article, we take a look at all the Legendary Blueprints in COD Mobile.

List of Legendary weapons available in COD Mobile

Here’s a list of all the Legendary weapons in COD Mobile:

#1 M4 – Court Jester

M4 – Court Jester

#2 NA-45 – Lycanthrope

NA-45 – Lycanthrope

#3 HVK-30 – Maximum Security

HVK-30 – Maximum Security

#4 DL Q33 – Zealot

DL Q33 – Zealot

#5 HBRa3 – Swarm

HBRa3 – Swarm

#6 Echo – Natural Causes

Echo – Natural Causes

#7 Kilo Bolt-Action – Rail Gun

Kilo Bolt-Action – Rail Gun

#8 UL736 – Depth Charge

UL736 – Depth Charge

#9 ASM10 – Bunker Buster

ASM10 – Bunker Buster

#10 HG 40 – Gold Standard

HG 40 – Gold Standard

#11 QQ9 – Melting Point

QQ9 – Melting Point

#12 RPD – Practical Joker

RPD – Practical Joker

#13 LK24 – Justicar

LK24 – Justicar

#14 Chopper – Chain Reaction

Chopper – Chain Reaction

#15 AK117 – Meltdown

AK117 – Meltdown

#16 PDW-57 – Toxic Waste

PDW-57 – Toxic Waste

#17 Outlaw – High Noon

Outlaw – High Noon

#18 Cordite – Zero G

Cordite – Zero G

#19 Type 25 – Bloody Vengeance

Type 25 – Bloody Vengeance

#20 RUS-79U – Dustkicker

RUS-79U – Dustkicker

#21 GKS – Tactical Unicorn

GKS – Tactical Unicorn

#22 MSMC – Space Station

MSMC – Space Station

#23 AK-47 Wrath Black & Gold

AK-47 Wrath Black & Gold

#24 S36 – Phobos

S36 – Phobos

#25 KN-44 – Color Spectrum

KN-44 – Color Spectrum

#26 Man-O-War – Dream Crystal

Man-O-War – Dream Crystal

#27 Pharo – Dream Crystal

Pharo – Dream Crystal

#28 AK117 – Holidays

AK117 – Holidays

#29 DL Q33 – Holidays

DL Q33 – Holidays

The first Mythic weapon, ‘Fennec - Ascended’, will arrive in COD Mobile soon.

(All the photos used in this article are taken from the 'arsenal' section in COD Mobile.)

