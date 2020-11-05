COD Mobile: List of Legendary weapons available in the game

Over the last few years, COD Mobile has emerged as one of the most popular games on the mobile platform. Since its release over a year ago, the game has garnered over 250 million downloads.
COD Mobile provides players with a wide variety of exclusive items including gun skins. These gun skins are categorised into different categories like Legendary, Epic, Rare and more.
Legendary weapons/blueprints are one of the most sought-after things in Free Fire. The game currently has 29 Legendary weapons.
In this article, we take a look at all the Legendary Blueprints in COD Mobile.
List of Legendary weapons available in COD Mobile
Here’s a list of all the Legendary weapons in COD Mobile:
#1 M4 – Court Jester
#2 NA-45 – Lycanthrope
#3 HVK-30 – Maximum Security
#4 DL Q33 – Zealot
#5 HBRa3 – Swarm
#6 Echo – Natural Causes
#7 Kilo Bolt-Action – Rail Gun
#8 UL736 – Depth Charge
#9 ASM10 – Bunker Buster
#10 HG 40 – Gold Standard
#11 QQ9 – Melting Point
#12 RPD – Practical Joker
#13 LK24 – Justicar
#14 Chopper – Chain Reaction
#15 AK117 – Meltdown
#16 PDW-57 – Toxic Waste
#17 Outlaw – High Noon
#18 Cordite – Zero G
#19 Type 25 – Bloody Vengeance
#20 RUS-79U – Dustkicker
#21 GKS – Tactical Unicorn
#22 MSMC – Space Station
#23 AK-47 Wrath Black & Gold
#24 S36 – Phobos
#25 KN-44 – Color Spectrum
#26 Man-O-War – Dream Crystal
#27 Pharo – Dream Crystal
#28 AK117 – Holidays
#29 DL Q33 – Holidays
The first Mythic weapon, ‘Fennec - Ascended’, will arrive in COD Mobile soon.
(All the photos used in this article are taken from the 'arsenal' section in COD Mobile.)
Published 05 Nov 2020, 16:10 IST