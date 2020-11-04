COD Mobile: 3 best Assault Rifles in the game as of November 2020

COD Mobile has a wide variety of weapons for players to utilize on the battlefield. Assault Rifles are some of the most used and preferred weapon classes in the game.

In this article, we take a look at three of the best Assault Rifles in COD Mobile as of November 2020.

3 best Assault Rifles in COD Mobile as of November 2020

Note: After the addition of Gunsmith, the choice between weapons has become entirely subjective as there are various attachments that users can equip on the guns.

#1 ASM10

The ASM10 in COD Mobile

The ASM10 is considered the best AR in COD Mobile right now. The gun received a major buff after the Season 9 update that took place a few months ago. Due to its well-balanced stats, players can use it to engage in all kinds of combat.

Here are the stats of the ASM10 in COD Mobile:

Damage: 49

49 Accuracy: 72

72 Range: 52

52 Fire Rate: 55

55 Mobility: 57

57 Control: 52

#2 DR-H

The DR-H in COD Mobile

The DR-H is one of the finest guns in COD Mobile. It is perfect for mid-range battles and can gun down opponents in 3-4 shots. With the proper attachments, players can convert this gun into a killing machine.

Here are the stats of the DR-H in COD Mobile:

Damage: 47

47 Accuracy: 63

63 Range: 54

54 Fire Rate: 57

57 Mobility: 63

63 Control: 57

#3 ICR-1

The ICR-1 in COD Mobile

The ICR-1 is the last weapon on this list. Due to its high accuracy (69) and control stats (61), this gun is relatively easy to handle in the game.

The gun is versatile and, if used appropriately, can be extremely lethal.

Here are the complete stats of the ICR-1 in COD Mobile:

Damage: 40

40 Accuracy: 69

69 Range: 52

52 Fire Rate: 60

60 Mobility: 72

72 Control: 61

Some users might prefer the Man-O-War and the AK-47 over the ICR-1 due to their high damage stats.

Note: This article reflects the writer’s opinions, and choosing the best weapon ultimately depends on the player's personal preference.

