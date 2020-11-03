COD Mobile has become one of the most popular choices amongst players on the mobile platform. Since its release over a year ago, the game has garnered huge numbers. According to SensorTower, it has over 250 million downloads in total.

The game offers the users a vast arsenal that they can use on the battlefield. These weapons have been classified into several categories, like SMGs, ARs, Sniper Rifles, and more.

Snipers are some of the most used weapons in the game. In this article, we list out the three best Sniper Rifles in COD Mobile as of November 2020.

COD Mobile: 3 best Sniper Rifles in the game as of November 2020

(Note: The Kilo Bolt Action hasn’t been included in this list as it falls in the category of DMR. Also, the M21 EBR and XPR-50 aren’t considered as they are auto-snipers.)

#1 Locus

Locus in COD Mobile

Locus has currently been considered by many as the best Sniper Rifle in COD Mobile. The gun can deal hefty blows and is a force to reckon with. It has the second-highest damage in its category and has excellent control stats of 70 and decent mobility stats of 51.

Here are the complete stats of Locus:

Damage: 84

84 Accuracy: 70

70 Range: 90

90 Fire Rate: 28

28 Mobility: 51

51 Control: 70

#2 DL Q33

DL Q33 in COD Mobile

DLQ 33 was the best Sniper in the game at one point. But over the seasons, several other snipers have been introduced into the game that are slightly better than the DL. It is just behind Locus and is still a monster when used rightly.

According to the stats revealed by the developers, this firearm was the 3rd most used primary weapon on all the modes of COD Mobile.

Following are the stats of DL Q33:

Damage: 80

80 Accuracy: 62

62 Range: 91

91 Fire Rate: 28

28 Mobility: 45

45 Control: 32

#3 Arctic.50

Arctic.50 in COD Mobile

Arctic.50 is the last weapon on this list. It has a higher fire rate than that of the other two snipers mentioned above. But due to the weapon's scope, performing quickscopes in close-range is quite difficult; hence many don't prefer using it. However, it is still a great weapon to use, if in the right hands.

Here are the stats of Arctic.50 in COD Mobile:

Damage: 83

83 Accuracy: 62

62 Range: 90

90 Fire Rate: 31

31 Mobility: 45

45 Control: 68

Some users might prefer using the new NA-45 or the Outlaw over the Arctic.50.

Note: This article reflects the writer’s opinions, and what may seem right to one person may not be the same to another.

