HVK-30 vs GKS: Which is a better gun in COD Mobile?

COD Mobile has become a top-rated battle royale game worldwide since its release around a year back. This game features lots of maps and modes, which include Multiplayer, Battle Royale, and Ranked matches.

Players can enjoy a great shooting experience with HD-quality graphics and a bevy of weapons to choose from to claim victory in Call of Duty: Mobile. In many cases, choosing the right firearm is crucial to winning rounds.

In this article, we discuss which is the better gun between the HVK-30 and the GKS in COD Mobile.

COD Mobile: Detailed comparison of HVK-30 and GKS

#1 Damage

The GKS, being an SMG in COD Mobile, deals more damage per hit than the HVK-30 assault rifle. The former has a base damage of 43 points per hit, whereas the AR has only 35 hit points per shot.

Hence, the GKS is the clear winner in this segment, and players can rely on it more during close-combat situations.

#2 Recoil

The GKS again takes the lead here as it provides slightly better control. A player will find it to be more stable in mid-range gunfights than the HVK-30. Gamers can use the SMG during mid and long-range spray transfers for better versatility in this game.

#3 Rate of Fire

The rate of fire plays an integral role in a close encounter in this title. If a weapon has a reasonable fire rate, it will knock or kill opponents quickly. Here, we have the HVK-30 being the gun with a much better fire rate than the GKS. However, as already mentioned, the damage of the latter covers for this deficit over any range in COD Mobile.

#4 Range

In this segment, we have the HVK-30 with a better range than the GKS in COD Mobile. The former comes with a range of 62, while the SMG has a range of 50 in this title, which does not make it suitable for long-range spray transfers. The HVK-30 will also help players spot their enemies quicker.

Conclusion

Coming to the final verdict, it depends upon a player's choice whether he/she wants a weapon with more damage or better fire rate and range. The GKS is a trustworthy weapon for close and mid-range battles, thanks to its lofty damage, while the HVK-30 is more reliable over long-range gunfights, with lesser recoil and better range.

Note: The stats used in this article have been taken from the game itself.

