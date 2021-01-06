How to get the Bloodthirsty medal in COD Mobile: Step-by-step guide for beginners

The achievements section of COD Mobile provides players with an exciting way of recording their own progress and completing fun yet challenging tasks in their games.

Completed achievements provide a player with the respective medal, adding to the collection of accolades the player has earned in their career.

Although there are several medals in COD Mobile, this article guides players on how to get the Bloodthirsty medal in the game.

Also read: 5 easiest COD Mobile medals to get in January 2021

What is the Bloodthirsty medal, and how to achieve it in COD Mobile?

Bloodthirsty medal in COD Mobile

The Bloodthirsty medal falls under the Killstreak medals section in COD Mobile. It requires players to kill five enemies without dying.

Step-by-step guide COD Mobile (Image via Dot esports)

Advertisement

Players can follow the steps below to achieve the Bloodthirsty medal in the game:

The first step includes selecting the multiplayer mode and playing in a squad, preferably with friends, so they can coordinate with the player to complete the achievement.

The second step begins with choosing the right weapon. Although many weapons can fulfill the task, only a few weapons make it easier. Assault rifles are a great choice, but the guns with a high fire rate and decent accuracy will be perfect for this achievement.

In this case, a weapon like M4LMG is best. M4 is a Light Machine Gun that has a high rate of fire but lands accurate shots; this will help kill several enemies without taking much damage.

The third step is to load the M4LMG with optimum attachments like Granulated Grip Tape, Monolithic Suppressor, RTC Steady Stock, Tactical Foregrip A, and OWC Laser Tactical.

The final step for achieving the Bloodthirsty medal is choosing the right game mode. Most game modes will do the trick, but a multiplayer mode like Domination will make the task easier to complete.

The Domination game mode allows players to get unlimited kills without interrupting the match and resetting the scores. It also has the Shipment 1944 map, which is a small area, enabling players to kill multiple enemies in quick succession.

With the right weapon and game mode, the Bloodthirsty medal is easy to achieve in COD Mobile.

Also read: How to get free CP in COD Mobile in January 2021