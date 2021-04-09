COD Mobile Season 2: How to win Imprint skin for ICR-1 and other rewards from "Class Act"

Developers of COD Mobile have added new featured modes and events this week, which will go offline after Season 2.
During this last week of the ongoing season, players are grinding to rank up and procure various season-end rewards.
With a new featured challenge called "Class Act," players can now get their hands on five more rewards in Ranked mode. Prizes include Weapon XP cards, Credits, and free skins for Class equipment and weapon ICR-1.
This article details how players can obtain these rewards from the "Class Act" challenge.
Obtaining rewards in COD Mobile's "Class Act"
Open "Featured" in the "Events" section of COD Mobile.
"Class Act" has ten missions to be pursued in Ranked mode. These tasks will unlock five rewards at certain points that have been earned after the completion of each task.
List of featured tasks
- Play three MP or BR Ranked matches - 10 points
- Play five MP or BR Ranked matches - 10 points
- Use scorestreaks five times in MP Ranked matches - 20 points
- Throw ten lethal grenades in any Ranked Matches - 10 points
- Use BR Class Chip five times in BR Ranked matches - 10 points
- Use operator skills three times in MP Ranked matches - 10 points
- Kill 30 enemies within any Ranked matches - 20 points
- Kill 15 enemies with headshots in any Ranked matches - 10 points
- Win three MP or BR Ranked matches - 20 points
- Win five MP or BR Ranked matches - 20 points
Strategy
All of the featured missions are to be completed in Ranked MP mode or Ranked BR mode of COD Mobile. Players can opt for the Alcatraz map in BR mode for quick matches. Pick a shotgun or LMG for easy kills while adopting an aggressive close-combat strategy.
For MP mode-oriented missions, maps like "Domination" and "Hardpoint" should be given preference, if they are already unlocked.
What are the rewards?
Points earned after completing each task will add up and serve as stages. After each stage, a new reward will be unlocked. The following is a list of all five rewards:
- 5 Weapon XP cards - unlocks at 60 points
- Defender - Ripped Camo - unlocks at 80 point
- 300 Credits - unlocks at 90 points
- Wingsuit - Crisis - unlocks at 100 points
- ICR-1 - Imprint - unlocks at 120 points
All the rewards can be procured via in-game mail of COD Mobile. Players can also check out other ongoing events and temporary modes/maps.
