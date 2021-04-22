COD Mobile - Top 5 PP19 Bizon loadouts in Season 3

COD Mobile possesses a wide range of weapons belonging to various weapon classes. Each weapon class has specific characteristics and often aids players with different strategies.

Among these classes in COD Mobile, the SMG weapon class has been really versatile and impressive. Along with decent attachments, any SMG can prove deadly for enemies.

COD Mobile's Season 3: Tokyo Escape has introduced another SMG, PP19 Bizon to the players' arsenal. The new weapon is a new iteration of the same weapon from other COD titles available on various platforms.

The gun is available at Battle Pass Tier 21 as a free reward, and everyone wants to get their hands on this weapon due to the fascinating stats it provides. Along with suitable attachments equipped, this weapon can potentially become a player's first choice weapon.

Top 5 PP19 Bizon loadouts in COD Mobile Season 3

The base version of PP19 Bizon can be unlocked at Tier 21 of COD Mobile's Battle Pass(Image via Activision)

Introduced in COD Mobile Season 3, PP19 Bizon provides a high fire-rate with decent damage, high magazine capacity, and better overall stability due to lesser recoil. Players can finish off an enemy within 25m range with three shots. The gun does take some time to finish off enemies at a longer range as its damage range also decreases and recoil increases.

The problems regarding range, recoil, stability, and accuracy can be solved with the aid of attachments, which players can opt for after increasing the Weapon XP in COD Mobile's Gunsmith.

Each set of attachments helps at different ranges and with different strategies.

PP19 Bizon's in-game Gunsmith (Image via Activision)

PP19 Bizon doesn't have a low mag capacity issue seen with other SMGs, which means ammunition attachment can be left out of the list of the five best attachments. Players can also choose between optical attachment for ADS and laser for Hipfire, according to their gameplay.

Here's the list of the top 5 loadouts:

#1 - Mid-range to Long-range (Defensive or Stealth)

Defense and Stealth strategies have the most potential and are fruitful for mid-range and long-range combat in COD Mobile. When players adopt this kind of gameplay strategy, they often keep a low profile and take a laid-back approach.

So, attachments that help in negating fire exposure and help in increasing the range along with suppression of the sound are best.

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Monolithic Suppressor Stock: RTC Steady Stock

RTC Steady Stock Laser (For hip fire): RTC Laser 1mW or Scope (For ADS): 3X Tactical Scope 3

RTC Laser 1mW or 3X Tactical Scope 3 Perk: Double Kill

Double Kill Barrel: OWC Marksman

#2 - Mid-range (Balanced)

This strategy in COD Mobile is all about not holding back and also refraining from completely committing to attack enemies. The average player adopts this strategy during mid-range combat.

An increased damage range is obviously helpful, coupled with recoil reduction while taking shots at an enemy.

Muzzle: OWC Light Compressor

OWC Light Compressor Stock: YKM Light Stock

YKM Light Stock Laser (For Hip Fire): OWC Laser Tactical or Scope (For ADS): Classic Holographic Sight

OWC Laser Tactical or Classic Holographic Sight Perk: Wild Hip Fire

Wild Hip Fire Barrel: MIP Extended Light Barrel

#3 - Mid-range (Aggressive)

Some players don't even hold back in engaging over mid-range. Finishing off the enemy before it approaches a player can provide an obvious edge over opponents.

Attachments that nullify recoil and increase overall stability along with damage are best for this strategy.

Muzzle: MP Light Flash Gaurd

MP Light Flash Gaurd Stock: YKM Light Stock

YKM Light Stock Laser (For Hip Fire): MIP Laser 5mW or Scope (For ADS): Red Dot Sight 6

MIP Laser 5mW or Red Dot Sight 6 Perk: Fast Reload Kill

Fast Reload Kill Barrel: MIP Extended Light Barrel

#2 - Close-range (Balanced)

Sometimes, players have to approach the enemy team to finish the job, especially in modes like Hardpoint and Frontline. Fighting in a close-combat situation is trickier as it is hard to find a cover.

The balanced strategy focuses on aspects like movement and taking cover along with dealing the damage to the opponent. The best-suited attachments are:

Muzzle: MP Light Flash Gaurd

MP Light Flash Gaurd Stock: YKM Light Stock

YKM Light Stock Laser (For Hip Fire): MIP Laser 5mW or Scope (For ADS): Red Dot Sight 3

MIP Laser 5mW or Red Dot Sight 3 Perk: Sleight of Hand

Sleight of Hand Barrel: RTC Sawed-Off

#1 - Close-range (Aggressive)

This strategy is all about tackling the enemy team while approaching them and not worrying about the cover. The main focus is on finishing off the enemies and having a psychological edge over them.

Here are the best attachments for this strategy:

Muzzle: RTC Light Muzzle Brake

RTC Light Muzzle Brake Stock: No stock

No stock Laser(for Hip Fire): MIP Laser 5mW or Scope(For ADS): Classic Red Dot Sight

MIP Laser 5mW or Classic Red Dot Sight Perk: Sleight of Hand

Sleight of Hand Barrel: RTC Sawed-Off

