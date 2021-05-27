COD Mobile Season 4: Tier 50 BP rewards, new Epic weapon blueprints, and more details

After a long build-up and one pre-season update, COD Mobile finally got a minor update today, which marked the beginning of COD Mobile Season 4: Spurned and Burned.

COD Mobile's new season has brought various in-game additions, optimizations, and the much-awaited new Battle Pass (BP).

Players can access the BP in its dedicated section to see the free and paid rewards. To grab all tier rewards from BP, players must purchase a premium pass and grind in-game.

This article dives into the details of the new COD Mobile Season 4 BP.

COD Mobile Season 4: "Spurned and Burned" Battle Pass

Players can buy a new BP with 220 CP, after which they will become eligible to get BP items by ranking up in COD Mobile's BP tiers. Additionally, players can also buy the COD Mobile BP bundle for 520 CP.

Below is a list of all new additions to COD Mobile's Premium and Free Battle Pass for Season 4:

COD Mobile: Tier 1 - 10

Alex - Bounty Hunter - Unlocks at Tier 1 (Epic Character)

- Unlocks at Tier 1 Razorback - Stirrup - Unlocks at Tier 1 ( Epic Weapon)

- Unlocks at Tier 1 ( Standoff at Dusk, calling card - Unlocks at Tier 1

- Unlocks at Tier 1 Horned Up, charm - Unlocks at Tier 1

- Unlocks at Tier 1 Scout - Wagon Wheel - Unlocks at Tier 1 (Free Battle Pass reward)

- Unlocks at Tier 1 (Free Battle Pass reward) 80 COD Points - Unlocks at Tier 2

- Unlocks at Tier 2 500 Credits - Unlocks at Tier 3 (Free Battle Pass reward)

- Unlocks at Tier 3 (Free Battle Pass reward) Cordite - Buckskin - Unlocks at Tier 4 (Free Battle Pass reward)

- Unlocks at Tier 4 (Free Battle Pass reward) Parachute - Desert Sunset - Unlocks at Tier 5

- Unlocks at Tier 5 Combat Axe - Desert Sunset - Unlocks at Tier 6

- Unlocks at Tier 6 10 COD Points - Unlocks at Tier 7

- Unlocks at Tier 7 Antelope A20 - Wagon Wheel - Unlocks at Tier 8 (Free Battle Pass reward)

- Unlocks at Tier 8 (Free Battle Pass reward) Airborne - Desert Sunset - Unlocks at Tier 9

- Unlocks at Tier 9 RUS-79U - Wretched - Unlocks at Tier 10 (Epic Weapon)

COD Mobile: Tier 11 - 20

10 COD Points - Unlocks at Tier 11

- Unlocks at Tier 11 Morte - Conciliatore - Unlocks at Tier 12 ( Epic Character )

- Unlocks at Tier 12 ( ) 500 Credits - Unlocks at Tier 13 (Free Battle Pass reward)

- Unlocks at Tier 13 (Free Battle Pass reward) New Scorestreak - HAWK X3 - Unlocks at Tier 14 (Free Battle Pass reward)

- Unlocks at Tier 14 (Free Battle Pass reward) "Lasso Dance" emote - Unlocks at Tier 15 ( Epic Emote )

- Unlocks at Tier 15 ( ) "D.M.A.C" Sticker - Unlocks at Tier 16 (Free Battle Pass reward)

- Unlocks at Tier 16 (Free Battle Pass reward) 10 COD Points - Unlocks at Tier 17

- Unlocks at Tier 17 Defender - Wagon Wheel - Unlocks at Tier 18 (Free Battle Pass reward)

- Unlocks at Tier 18 (Free Battle Pass reward) Ninja - Desert Sunset - Unlocks at Tier 19

- Unlocks at Tier 19 Fennec - Desert Sunset - Unlocks at Tier 20

COD Mobile: Tier 21 - 30

New Functional Weapon - MK2 - Unlocks at Tier 21 (Free Battle Pass reward)

- Unlocks at Tier 21 (Free Battle Pass reward) 10 COD Points - Unlocks at Tier 22

- Unlocks at Tier 22 500 Credits - Unlocks at Tier 23 (Free Battle Pass reward)

- Unlocks at Tier 23 (Free Battle Pass reward) Motorcycle - Desert Sunset - Unlocks at Tier 24

- Unlocks at Tier 24 AK47 – Desert Sunset - Unlocks at Tier 25

- Unlocks at Tier 25 Mechanic - Wagon Wheel - Unlocks at Tier 26 (Free Battle Pass reward)

- Unlocks at Tier 26 (Free Battle Pass reward) 10 COD Points - Unlocks at Tier 27

- Unlocks at Tier 27 Ninja - Wagon Wheel - Unlocks at Tier 28 (Free Battle Pass reward)

- Unlocks at Tier 28 (Free Battle Pass reward) Spray - Soul Guide - Unlocks at Tier 29

- Unlocks at Tier 29 Scarlett Rhodes - Carmine - Unlocks at Tier 30 (Epic Character)

COD Mobile: Tier 31 - 40

S36 - Buckskin - Unlocks at Tier 31 (Free Battle Pass reward)

- Unlocks at Tier 31 (Free Battle Pass reward) 20 COD Points - Unlocks at Tier 32

- Unlocks at Tier 32 500 Credits - Unlocks at Tier 33 (Free Battle Pass reward)

- Unlocks at Tier 33 (Free Battle Pass reward) Medic - Wagon Wheel - Unlocks at Tier 34 (Free Battle Pass reward)

- Unlocks at Tier 34 (Free Battle Pass reward) M4 - Spurred - Unlocks at Tier 35 ( Epic Weapon )

- Unlocks at Tier 35 ( ) Clown - Wagon Wheel - Unlocks at Tier 36 (Free Battle Pass reward)

- Unlocks at Tier 36 (Free Battle Pass reward) 20 COD Points - Unlocks at Tier 37

- Unlocks at Tier 37 Charm - Saddled - Unlocks at Tier 38 (Free Battle Pass reward)

- Unlocks at Tier 38 (Free Battle Pass reward) FHJ-18 - Desert Sunset - Unlocks at Tier 39

- Unlocks at Tier 39 AGR 556 - Western Crown - Unlocks at Tier 40 (Epic Weapon)

COD Mobile: Tier 41 - 49

Arctic. 50 - Bucksin - Unlocks at Tier 41 (Free Battle Pass reward)

- Unlocks at Tier 41 (Free Battle Pass reward) 20 COD Points - Unlocks at Tier 42

- Unlocks at Tier 42 500 Credits - Unlocks at Tier 43 (Free Battle Pass reward)

- Unlocks at Tier 43 (Free Battle Pass reward) .50 GS - Desert Sunset - Unlocks at Tier 44

- Unlocks at Tier 44 Backpack - Drifter - Unlocks at Tier 45 (Epic Backpack)

- Unlocks at Tier 45 Calling Card - Cyborg Showdown - Unlocks at Tier 46 (Free Battle Pass reward)

- Unlocks at Tier 46 (Free Battle Pass reward) ORV - Desert Sunset - Unlocks at Tier 47

- Unlocks at Tier 47 Wingsuit - Desert Sunset - Unlocks at Tier 48

- Unlocks at Tier 48 30 COD Points - Unlocks at Tier 49

COD Mobile: Tier 50 rewards

KS - Buckskin (Free Battle Pass reward)

(Free Battle Pass reward) Scylla – Dusted (Epic Character)

MK2 - Brushstroke ( Epic Weapon)

( Bounty Frame (Epic Frame)

"Bounty Hunter" Avatar (Epic Avatar)

50 Credits

Battle Pass Bundle

Shovel - Sandy Spade

Cactus Buddy

Cactus Frame

Charm of Cactus

