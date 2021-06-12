5 best emotes in Free Fire as of OB28 version

Emotes are a fun and interesting aspect of communicating in Free Fire. Players often use them to celebrate wins or tease friends/opponents on the battleground.

However, acquiring these items is not so easy. Though a few emotes are available for free, players have to buy most of them with diamonds.

Apparently, the ones bought with diamonds are way more aesthetic and attractive

Most enjoyable emotes in Free Fire's OB28 version

1) Eat my dust

The "Eat my dust" emote was first available in a Top Up event in Free Fire. Players had to buy a certain amount of diamonds and then claim this legendary emote for free from the events section.

The in-game description of this emote says:

"Come see my new ride."

Note: Although users have to pay money for diamonds, the top-up rewards are basically free since no in-game currency is used to obtain them.

2) Booyah!

The Booyah! emote in Free Fire

The Booyah! emote is one of Free Fire's most popular emotes, displaying the celebration style of the winner.

When activated, the text "BOOYAH!" appears on the ground, with the player posing with a triumphant gesture.

3) LOL

The LOL emote in Free Fire

The LOL emote was first available as an Elite Pass reward, but later, it became rare for new players joining the game and hence is highly in-demand right now.

The LOL emote displays the character laughing and mocking while pointing towards others.

4) Wiggle Walk

Wiggle Walk is an incredibly fascinating emote. It displays several classic dancing routines for a few seconds when played.

The in-game description of the emote reads:

"Are you able to follow my moves?"

5) Tea Time

The Tea Time emote in Free Fire

The dual-wheel spin event featured Tea Time emote as the grand prize. Because it needed a large number of diamond spins, this emote was only available to a small number of players.

It has a long animation duration and is one of the most famous legendary emotes. When equipped, players sit on a chair and pretend to drink a cup of tea.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the individual opinion of the writer.

Also read: 5 best gloo wall skins in Free Fire for OB28 version

Edited by Ravi Iyer