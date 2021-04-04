Best Free Fire sensitivity settings for easy headshots on Android devices

It is a well-known fact that sensitivity settings in Free Fire and every other BR title are crucial. These settings help players aim better and make quicker headshots. It also helps to reduce the recoil of the weapons.

A lot of damage is caused by headshots. This means if players land headshots on their enemies, opponents will take heavy damage and will be knocked down in a couple of shots.

Hence, it is clear that making headshots in Free Fire is very crucial to get the better of the enemies on the ground. However, players need to have the perfect sensitivity to land headshots.

This article lists down the best sensitivity settings in Free Fire to allow players to aim better and land easy headshots.

What are the best sensitivity settings for making easy headshots in Free Fire?

Note: The sensitivity settings discussed in this article are higher than usual. Also, the sensitivity varies from device to device. Hence, minor tweaks might be necessary.

Best Free Fire sensitivity settings for easy headshots (Image via Free Fire)

General: 100

Red Dot: 100

2X Scope: 87

4X Scope: 78

AWM Scope: 64

Free Look: 100

Players can follow the steps below to change their sensitivity settings in Free Fire:

Step 1: Run Free Fire and wait for the menu screen to appear.

Step 2: Navigate to the 'Settings' icon in the top right corner of the screen and tap on it.

Step 3: A new menu tab will appear, and users should select the 'Sensitivity' tab on the left-hand side of the screen.

Step 4: They may apply the settings mentioned above.

Best tips to make easy headshots in Free Fire

Players need to practice a lot with the new sensitivity settings to get accustomed to it. It will slowly improve their muscle memory and hand-mind coordination.

To make easy headshots, players need to practice aiming in the training grounds. While aiming, it is always essential to point the crosshair slightly upwards while firing.

This must be done so that when a shot is fired, the crosshair immediately points down at the enemy's head, allowing the players to have a quicker and easier headshot.

The more a player practices their aim, the easier it gets to land accurate headshots in the game.

