Detective Panda vs Dreki in Free Fire: Abilities of the two pets compared

Pets are one of the most crucial aspects of Free Fire that helps players on the ground alongside the characters. Dreki is the most recent addition to the pet section of the game.

Dreki is available at the Dreki Top Up event, and players can buy it if they top up 300 diamonds. This pet possesses some incredible skills.

Detective Panda is also one of the most popular pets in the game and has an incredible ability.

This article will discuss, analyze, and compare Dreki and Detective Panda's abilities to see which one of these pets has a better ability in Free Fire.

Assessing the abilities of Dreki and Detective Panda in Free Fire

Detective Panda's ability - Panda's Blessings

Detective Panda in Free Fire

Panda's Blessings is a remarkable skill that Detective Panda possesses. At its default level, this ability can regenerate four HPs per kill.

Advertisement

When maxed out to pet level 7, the ability can restore 10 HP per kill.

Also read: 5 best female Free Fire characters in April 2021

Dreki's ability - Dragon Glare

Dreki in Free Fire

Dreki possesses the ability known as Dragon Glare. This ability can detect opponents using medkits within a 10m range at its most basic level. It only lasts for three seconds.

Dragon Glare, at pet level 7 and skill level 3, can detect opponents using medkits within a 30m radius. The skill is only active for five seconds.

Conclusion/Verdict

Advertisement

Both Detective Panda and Dreki have amazing abilities to dispense on the ground. Both of their skills are beneficial depending on the characters they are playing with and the situations and circumstances that the players are in.

However, regarding a generalized opinion, it can be said that Detective Panda's ability is more beneficial as it offers an HP advantage with each kill. As it is a well-known fact that HP advantage plays a major role on the ground of a battle royale match, it is safer to say that Detective Panda is a better choice than Dreki.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the individual opinion of the writer. The choice of pets is a personal decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on an individual's playing style

Also read: DJ Alok vs Clu: Which Free Fire character is better for ranked matches?