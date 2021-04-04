5 best female Free Fire characters in April 2021

Garena Free Fire is a trendy title that is especially known for its easy-to-use controls and smooth graphics. The title is also unique because of its huge assortment of unique characters that it offers.

Almost all the characters in Free Fire have some unique ability to dispense on the ground. Both male and female avatars are presented in the character section, and players can choose from any of the characters they wish to play with.

This article will list some of the best female characters available in Free Fire in April 2021.

Note: This list reflects the writer's individual opinion. Reader's opinion may differ.

What are the best female characters in Free Fire in April 2021?

#1 A124

A124 in Free Fire

A124 possesses an impressive active skill known as Thrill of Battle. It easily converts 25 EPs into HP at the first level and has a cooldown of 90 seconds. The ability improves significantly as the character level increases. Due to her EP conversion skills, she is an excellent choice for Battle Royale matches.

#2 Moco

At the base stage, Moco's skill marks the enemy's shot for two seconds. The duration increases as the level increases. The length of the tag increases to five seconds at character level eight. Teammates will also be given information on the tagged opponents. As Moco's skill level increases, her tag duration also increases.

#3 Steffie

Steffie in Free Fire

Steffie's initial level 1 skill, Painted Refuge, allows her to create graffiti that reduces explosive damage by 15% and bullet damage by 5% for five seconds. The CD is only 45 seconds long, and the results do not stack. As her ability level increases, her defensive abilities also increase, and the CD is decreased.

#4 Dasha

Dasha's strength, Partying On, has many effects, including a 30% reduction in damage taken from falls and a 60% reduction in recovery time.

Her passive capacity is an outstanding skill for beginners in the battle royale mode since it decreases the rate of recoil build-up and overall recoil by 6%.

Dasha's ability vastly improves as her skill level increases.

#5 Laura

Laura in Free Fire

Laura's passive skill, Sharp Shooter, helps her to increase the accuracy of a firearm by 10 points while players are scoped in. Laura's optimum ability at level 6 increases the precision of a weapon when scoped in by 30.

This is a remarkable skill because it helps players take accurate shots and defeat enemies quickly and efficiently on the battlefield.

Honorable mentions: Kelly, Clu, Shani

Disclaimer: This list is not in any particular order or ranking. It is a generalized list and reflects the writer's personal views.

