5 best battle royale games like PUBG Mobile and BGMI under 1 GB for July 2021

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) was officially released earlier this month and has received an overwhelming response from fans. Within a week of its release, the game crossed millions of downloads. However, it is yet to launch on iOS.

Meanwhile, PUBG Mobile had a substantial global update. The 1.5 update featuring Tesla was a major hit, and the game has undergone many changes.

As players await the arrival of BGMI on iOS, here are some Battle Royale games that resemble PUBG Mobile and BGMI.

Top 5 alternatives to PUBG Mobile and BGMI under 1 GB for July 2021

1) Garena Free Fire

Image via Garena Free Fire

Free Fire needs no introduction. It is one of the best shooting games that Battle Royale fans can get their hands on. Free Fire has short but action-packed Battle Royale matches and 5v5 clash squads.

The download size of the game is 716MB, which makes it suitable for low-storage devices. The system requirements are also not demanding and fit well with low-end devices.

Download it here.

2) ScarFall - The Royale Combat

Image via ScarFall, YouTube

ScarFall has everything that players look for in a Battle Royale game and more. Like BGMI and PUBG, ScarFall has a massive array of weapons, shrinking zones, powerful vehicles, and decent graphics.

Players can play BR matches offline with AI bots. Also, unlike regular BR matches, ScarFall gives the players three respawns.

Download it here.

3) Modern Strike Online

Image via Azur Interactive Games Limited

Modern Strike Online brings the best of all the popular shooter games into this pack. With Modern Strike, players can go solo in a Deathmatch, assemble a squad for TDM, or try something new like Plant the Bomb Battle.

Although the game has few BR elements, the action-packed multiplayer modes compensate for it. It has 14 maps for the PvP battles and features over 50 CS:GO-type weapons.

Download it here.

4) Respawnables

With Fortnite-type characters, Respawnables is a fun TPS game. The main aim is to assemble your squad and shoot. While online, players can indulge in action-packed PvPs with ultra-modern weapons. The game's offline mode has over 185 quests to be completed.

Download it here.

5) Badlanders

Image via NetEase Interactive, YouTube

Badlanders by NetEase Interactive has a whole different take on Battle Royale. Unlike BGMI, where players scramble and crawl for survival, players in Badlanders also have to accomplish a given aim.

25 players enter the battlefield with different motives as they all assume different roles. For instance, a merchant might choose to sell the rewards or loot in the market, and a killer might buy some arms to upgrade their weapons.

Download it here.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the individual opinion of the writer.

