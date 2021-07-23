5 best Free Fire emotes with special effects

One of the best things about Garena Free Fire is that the game allows players to customize their in-game characters. Players can choose between a lot of characters, pick their outfits, and even emotes.

Legendary emotes with special effects are especially favored by players. Here is a list of some cool and unique emotes in the game.

Emotes with special effects in Free Fire

1) Obliteration

Obliteration (Image via Garena Free Fire)

In January 2021, Free Fire collaborated with the famous Japanese anime series, One Punch Man. A lot of in-game content like outfits, emotes, and other items were added as part of the event.

The Obliteration emote managed to grab the spotlight. The in-game character imitates the signature move of Saitama.

2) Tea Time

Tea Table (Image via Garena Free Fire)

Tea Time summons a blue tea table and a chair. The in-game character then takes a seat at the table and sips on some tea. This legendary emote was recently a part of the dual spin event.

3) Power of money

Image via Garena Free Fire

The Power of money emote is quite attractive. Upon tapping the emote button, the character pulls out two guns, and dollars are showered on it. In the Emote Party Event of 2021, this emote was one of the grand rewards.

4) Pirate's Flag

Image via Garena Free Fire

The Pirate's Flag emote was a part of the Pirate Top Up event. Due to the high cost of the emote in the event, not many players could own it. The in-game character takes out a pirate flag and slams it to the ground.

5) Eat my dust

Image via Garena Free Fire

Eat my dust is quite popular among players and is one of the most sought-after legendary emotes. Tapping the emote button summons a golden sports car. The character then goes on to bounce on the hood of the car.

Along with these emotes, Selfie, FFWC Throne, Flower of Love, Booyah, and Top DJ are some other emotes with special effects.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the individual opinion of the writer. Readers' opinions might differ.

