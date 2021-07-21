BGMI announces new Community Jump Event: How to participate, prize and more details revealed

Ever since its launch on 2 July 2021, Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) has been constantly introducing events and updates. The Streamers' Tournament was hosted in mid-July and the registration for the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2021 has already begun.

Battlegrounds Mobile India is currently hosting another exciting event - Get Ready to Jump. It is the first community event that is being hosted by Krafton. All players are invited to be a part of the 'Get Ready to Jump event'.

What is the BGMI Community Jump Event all about?

Get Ready to Jump is a community event in which all BGMI players can participate. Players just have to record a video of their in-game selves jumping out of the plane and post it on social media.

The official BGMI merchandise box. (Image via Battlegrounds Mobile India, YouTube)

The "Get Ready to Jump" event has already started on 20 July and will last until 30 July. Officials will pick out 150 winners whose jumping videos are interesting. Winners have a chance to win the official BGMI merchandise box with t-shirts, backpacks, coffee mugs, and more.

How to participate in Get Ready to Jump?

Taking part in the BGMI jump event is easy. Here's what players need to do to participate -

1) Launch Battlegrounds Mobile India and hit the 'Start' button to initiate a Battle Royale match.

2) Turn on the screen recorder and shoot a video of the in-game character jumping out of the plane. The maximum video length is one minute.

3) Players have to post this video on their social media handles like Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube. Players posting on Instagram will have to make their profiles public.

4) Don't forget to tag the official social media pages of Battlegrounds Mobile India. Use the hastags - #GETREADYTOJUMP and #BATTLEGROUNDSMOBILEINDIA.

5) A player can only participate once in the event.

6) The winners will be contacted through in-game mail. Players have to input their UID number while posting the video.

For more details, players can head over to BGMI's official site and check out all the terms and conditions.

Edited by Ashish Yadav