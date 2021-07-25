Top 5 rare Free Fire gun skins with special effects

Garena Free Fire is known for the vast scope it offers for aesthetic customization. Players can change the gloo wall skin, character outfits, and also the skin of the guns.

Unlike other games, Free Fire gun skins offer or add some features to the weapon. Their appearance is also quite catchy and pleasing to the eye.

Five rare gun skins with special effects in Free Fire

1) Cyber Bounty Hunter AUG

Cyber Bounty Hunter AUG (Image via Garena Free Fire)

With neon blue and pink waves circling the trigger, the Cyber Bounty Hunter AUG skin is quite attractive. Equipping the skin will increase fire rate and accuracy but bog down the range.

The futuristic-looking gun skin was released in the OB25 update. Players can head over to the store and get this skin for 40 diamonds.

2) T.R.A.P Famas

T.R.A.P Famas (Image via Garena Free Fire)

Just like Vampire Famas, T.R.A.P. Famas has a fire theme to it. The skin has catchy yellow and red colors with flames running across its upper edges. The gun skin will boost the damage and range of the weapon. However, it bogs down the reload speed. T.R.A.P. Famas is available for 40 diamonds in the store.

3) The Executioner Kar98K

The Executioner Kar98K (Image via Garena Free Fire)

The Executioner Kar98K is a legendary weapon skin that was first available in the April 2021 spin event. The skin looks regal with blood red and golden colors. As a special effect, the gun has flames running across it.

Using this skin will widen the weapon's range and increase armor penetration. As a downside, it reduces the movement speed. Players can get their hands on this gun skin for 40 diamonds.

4) FFCS M4A1

FFCS M4A1 (Image via Garena Free Fire)

The FFCS M4A1 skin has an electric blue color combined with black and a little red. The gun skin has a special lightning effect. The FFCS M4A1 skin increases the rate of fire and accuracy but slows down movements. The gun skin is available for 40 diamonds at the store.

5) Swordsman Legends SVD

Swordsman Legends SVD (Image via Garena Free Fire)

The Swordsman Legends SVD skin is very attractive with a combination of mauve and red colors with a bit of gold in between. Towards the trigger, there is a neon wheel that gives off a purple aura. Every few seconds, the weapon gets engulfed in pink lightning.

Getting this skin for SVD will boost the damage and magazine capacity but will bring down accuracy. The skin is available for 40 diamonds in the shop.

