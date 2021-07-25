5 best games like Free Fire with multiplayer squad game modes

Garena Free Fire is one of the top games under the action category. Its action-packed battle royale matches are popular. But the Free Fire Clash Squad mode enjoys its own fanbase. Two teams with four players each go head-to-head against each other.

The next Free Fire Clash Squad season is approaching. Until then, players can explore similar games that have multiplayer squad games.

Top five alternatives to Free Fire that have multiplayer squad mode

1) Call of Duty Mobile

Unarguably, Call of Duty Mobile has a wide array of modes in the multiplayer section. COD Mobile features 5v5 TDM, Gunfights, Domination, Hardpoint, Search and Destroy, Kill Confirmed, and Free For All modes.

Along with so many different modes, the multiplayer section enables players to choose from over 30 maps. These maps feature locations from Modern Warfare and Black Ops.

2) Battlegrounds Mobile India

BGMI is essentially a remake of PUBG Mobile for Indian players. Just like PUBG Mobile, Battlegrounds Mobile India features multiplayer modes like Team Deathmatch, Gun Game, Domination, and Assault. Players can invite their friends or match up with random players across the country.

3) Modern Strike Online

Modern Strike Online is popular for its multiplayer modes. The FPS game features TDM, Free For All, Plant A Bomb Battle, Special Ops, and more. Modern Strike has 14 maps for multiplayer mode. Unlike the 4v4 matches in Free Fire, Modern Strike has 5v5 matches. To keep things interesting, the game also gives free daily rewards.

4) Modern Ops

Modern Ops is a popular PvP FPS game. The TDM mode in Modern Ops allows up to 10 players per match. Players can go for ranked matches and level up their leagues. The game also enables players to create their own clans and invite their friends to be a part of the action.

5) Modern Combat 5

Modern Combat 5 is a popular mobile FPS shooter developed by Gameloft. It features quite a bunch of multiplayer modes. Players can choose from Team Deathmatch, Capture the flag, Push the Payload, Free for all Battle Royale, or go solo in the campaign mode.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the individual opinion of the writer. Readers' views may differ.

