Moco vs Thiva: Which Free Fire character is better for aggressive gameplay?

Thiva is the latest one to be added to the wide range of Free Fire characters. The character was introduced via the 4th anniversary update (also referred to as the OB29 update). Moco, on the other hand, is an existing Free Fire character who also possesses a passive ability like Thiva.

Assessing the abilities of Moco and Thiva in Free Fire

Moco

Moco possesses a passive ability called Hacker’s Eye. Players can tag their enemies for some time in order to know about their position.

At the initial level, players can tag the enemy that Moco shot for two seconds. And at the maximum level, players can tag their enemies for five seconds. Players need to collect Moco’s memory fragments to unlock the levels.

Thiva

Thiva’s passive ability is called Vital Vibes, which increases the help-up speed of players. If Free Fire gamers are successful in reviving their allies, they can also get a boost of HPs.

At the first level, Thiva increases the rescue speed by 5% that is boosted to 20% at the sixth level. HP recovery ranges from 15 HPs to 4 HPs in five seconds.

Which character is better for aggressive Free Fire matches?

After comparing the abilities of Thiva and Moco, it can be safely concluded that Thiva’s ability is better and stronger. In aggressive matches, HP recovery plays an important role, and Thiva is one of the best characters that not only helps with HP recovery but also with rescuing allies quickly.

The chances of getting knocked down in aggressive Free Fire matches are also highly likely where Thiva plays an important role. Moco’s ability to tag enemies for only five seconds does not play a defining role in any Free Fire match.

Disclaimer: Character selection is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on an individual’s playing style.

