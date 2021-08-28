Which Free Fire character is better between Thiva and D-bee?

Free Fire fans can finally log in to the Battle Royale game today, 28 August, and acquire the new character, Thiva, for free. The character is inspired by a famous DJ, Like Mike.

D-bee is also one of the latest additions to the Free Fire character pool. He was introduced in the OB28 update. This article compares their abilities to judge who is the best when it comes to ranked Free Fire matches.

Thiva

Thiva and his ability (Image via Free Fire)

Vital Vibes is a passive ability that Thiva possesses. It helps with HP recovery and increases the rescue speed of the players.

Thiva can recover an ally quickly by increasing his help-up speed by 5% to up to 20%. If the rescue is successful, users can gain 15 HP at the first level and 40 HP at the final level.

D-bee

D-bee and his ability (Image via Free Fire)

D-bee also possesses a passive ability called Bullets Beat. It boosts the movement speed and accuracy of gamers when they are firing.

The movement speed and accuracy are boosted by 5% and 10%, respectively, at the initial level. At the final level, the accuracy increases by 35%, and movement speed gets boosted by 15%.

Which Free Fire character is better for ranked mode, D-bee beats Thiva?

D-bee is a better Free Fire character than Thiva (Image via ff.garena)

Both Free Fire characters possess passive abilities, but D-bee beats Thiva when it comes to ranked Free Fire matches. The latter’s major drawback is that he is not compatible during solo games.

Beginners often struggle with accuracy, and D-bee is a great way to ensure that they hit their targets more efficiently. He also helps players dodge bullets by increasing their movement speed.

Disclaimer: Character selection is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on an individual’s playing style.

