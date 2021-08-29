Which Free Fire character is better between Thiva and K?

Free Fire players can finally use Thiva for Battle Royale and Clash Squad matches. The character was available for free yesterday on account of Free Fire’s 4th anniversary.

K is an existing Free Fire character inspired by famous musician, KHSMR. This article compares the skills of the two Free Fire characters.

Thiva

Thiva and his ability (Image via Free Fire)

Thiva has a passive ability called Vital Vibes. This ability helps in rescuing allies quickly and restoring HPs.

At the initial level, the help-up speed is boosted by 5%, and 15 HPs are restored on successful revival. The help-up speed increases by 20%, and 40 HPs will be restored if recovery is successful.

K

K and his ability (Image via Free Fire)

K has an active ability called Master of All that helps in boosting EPs by 50. There are two separate modes called Psychology mode and Jiujitsu mode.

In the Psychology mode, players can recover 2 EPs every three seconds (two seconds at the maximum level) up to 100 EPs (150 EPs at the final level). In the Jiujitsu mode, allies who are within the range of 6 meters get a boost of 500% when it comes to EP conversion.

Which Free Fire character is better for ranked mode?

K is a better choice than Thiva in ranked Free Fire matches (Image via ff.garena)

K is arguably the most powerful character in Free Fire. Even if Thiva has the advantage of possessing a passive ability, it falls short when it comes to K’s magnificent power of recovering the health of a player.

K can be used in all types of matches, whereas Thiva is restricted to only duo and squad matches. The additional boost of K’s two modes - Psychology and Jiujitsu, surely gives players an advantage in the battlefield.

Disclaimer: Character selection is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on an individual's playing style.

