Free Fire OB33 update expected release date: All you need to know

One of the most critical factors contributing to Free Fire's success has been the constant updates that have introduced new features and content to the game. The OB32 patch went live a few weeks back and made several changes to improve the overall experience.

Moreover, the game has been filled with multiple events ever since the update's release. First, the She Plays Free Fire campaign got underway, followed by the ongoing Squad Beatz. As a result, players are already looking forward to the upcoming OB33 update.

Note: This is only an anticipated release date, and Garena has yet to announce any details of the OB33 update officially.

Free Fire OB33 expected release date

The present ranked season ends on 24 March (Image via Garena)

It is fair to assume that the next Free Fire OB33 update is at least some weeks away. The last few updates have often followed a schedule that has revolved around the Clash Squad season. Patches were made available one day before the latest season came to a close, and the same trend may be observed this time.

Free Fire Clash Squad Season 11 started on 20 January and will be available until 24 March. If the above pattern is considered, then the OB33 update is expected to go live on 23 March.

As always, the game's server will not be available for a lengthy spell on the patch day due to maintenance. It generally starts around 9.00 to 9.30 am IST, and the servers are usually up and running by 5.00 to 6.00 pm IST.

The Activation Code is necessary to access the Advance Server (Image via Garena)

Nonetheless, Garena publishes an Advance Server about a week or two before the patch, allowing players to test out all new features before they are officially released. Fans can expect it to be available in the first or second week of March.

The server is not accessible to all users, and only those who have received an Activation Code are eligible to enter it. As a result, gamers may register in advance to stand a chance to obtain it.

Note: Gamers are not guaranteed a code even after the registration due to limited slots.

