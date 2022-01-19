Garena Free Fire OB32 update APK+OBB download link for Android

Free Fire’s popularity has catapulted with every passing update as they have included features that have ramped up the overall experience. Since the conclusion of the Advance Server, gamers have been waiting for the update to be released.

Fortunately for them, the patch has already started rolling out and will soon be accessible to all users. Players can head directly to the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store to get the latest version of the game. Another alternative is the use of APK and OBB files.

Free Fire OB32 APK+OBB download link

Android users can install the latest iteration of Free Fire using both the APK and the OBB files. They can proceed by downloading them using the given links.

APK Download Link: Click here

OBB Download Link: Click here

The APK and OBB files have sizes of 60 MB and 560 MB, respectively. Players should ensure that their device has adequate storage space before continuing ahead with the download. Additionally, they may likely be required to download extra files or resources within the game.

Steps to install Free Fire OB32 update using APK and OBB file

Gamers can follow the steps given below to install the game:

Step 1: Once the download is complete, they need to locate the APK file and install it. However, they will have to toggle on the Install from Unknown Source option whenever prompted.

Step 2: Next, they must copy the downloaded OBB file and place it in the required directory - Android/OBB/com.dts.freefireth.

If there is no folder with the specified name, users must carefully create one. Another option available to users is simply downloading the APK file and immediately launching Free Fire to download the OBB file from within the game.

Step 3: Players are good to go once the file has been copied. However, it is essential to remember that they need to wait until 5.00 pm (IST) for the maintenance to complete even after installing the OB32 version.

After this, users can enjoy playing the game with new features and improvements like character balances, weapon adjustments, map changes, and more.

