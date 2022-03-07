How to register for Free Fire OB33 Advance Server APK and activation code in March 2022

The Free Fire fan base is quite excited for the OB33 update that will arrive towards the end of March. Events revolving around the upcoming BTS collaboration are suspected to be launched during the same time.

As always, the developers will give players the chance to test out the upcoming features of the update via the Advance Server.

The OB33 Advance Server can be accessed by users on 10 March. They can enjoy the features until 17 March. If gamers successfully report bugs and glitches, they may stand a chance of getting rewarded by the developers.

Registering for OB33 Advance Server in Free Fire

Players have to log in using Google or Facebook (Image via Garena)

To enjoy the features that may be released as part of the OB33 update in Free Fire, mobile gamers will first have to register by heading over the server’s official website. They can follow the steps below to learn how:

Step 1: Players have to go to Free Fire’s Advance Server website or tap here to be redirected.

Step 2: They should log in via Google or Facebook.

Step 3: Users must fill out a form asking for the necessary details like name, phone number, and email address.

Step 4: They can submit the form.

Activation Code

The Activation Code is a must for players to join the Advance Server (Image via Garena)

Once users register for the Advance Server, they must wait for the Activation Code. This code is given away by the developers and allows gamers to access the server once it is made available.

The Activation Code is handed out to a handful of players, and the chances of not receiving it are very likely. Without the code, individuals will be unable to test the features of the upcoming update.

Disclaimer: Registrations have not opened at the time of writing, but it is expected to be available soon.

