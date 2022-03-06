How to register for Free Fire Advance Server OB33: Link, APK release date, and more

The Advance Server is one of the most eagerly anticipated things for the Free Fire community since it allows players to get a sneak peek at the future features of the battle royale title. With the OB33 version approaching soon, users are awaiting the commencement of its Advance Server.

Much to the players’ excitement, its website has recently opened up, and the developers have disclosed the start and end date. The server will go live on 10, just a few days away.

Steps to register for Free Fire OB33 Advance Server with link

Users can follow the steps listed below to register themselves for the Advance Server and have a chance at receiving the Activation Code:

Step 1: Open any web browser and visit Free Fire’s Advance Server website. They can use the link below:

Advance Server website: Click here.

Step 2: Upon reaching that, gamers can use either of the two login methods – Facebook or Google.

The two login options for the players (Image via Garena)

Step 3: After they sign in, a form will show up on the screens, asking them to fill in details like name, phone number, and e-mail address.

Step 4: They can enter all the details and submit the particular form to complete their registration. Subsequently, individuals can wait for the developer’s response for the Activation Code.

Activation Code is required to login (Image via Garena)

The Activation Code is the code needed to access the server for those who are unaware. It is issued to a limited number of users following the registration procedure.

Note: At the time of writing, registrations have not opened, although it is anticipated that they will do so in the coming hours.

APK release date and more details

With the server starting on 10 March, the developers will likely provide the APK file on the same date to the players. They will be able to download it from the same website stated above.

Furthermore, because Advance Server and standard client are separate apps, players will not have to uninstall the latter. Secondly, server progress will not be carried over to the main game and will get deleted upon its end.

