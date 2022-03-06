"As soon as possible": Free Fire fans demand release of Indian version after almost 1 month of game's ban

Free Fire’s ban took the Indian mobile gaming community by shock. On 14 February, 2022, the Indian Government announced the ban on 54 mobile applications, including the battle royale game.

The Indian mobile gaming community was curious to learn the reason behind the ban, as neither did the game have any Chinese roots nor was it a clone of any previously banned mobile application. It was later revealed that the game was taken down as it caused a threat to national security.

Fans demand Indian version of Free Fire

There's no news on an Indian version of the popular battle royale game (Image via Sportskeeda)

Even though it has been almost a month since Free Fire was taken down from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store, there has been no update regarding its potential return. Even the developers have remained tight-lipped about the game’s re-release in the country.

Since Indian mobile gamers went through a somewhat similar experience when PUBG Mobile was banned, they have now begun to ask for an Indian version of Free Fire. PUBG Mobile eventually returned as Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), and players are hopeful of an Indian version of Garena’s flagship title seeing the light of day as well.

Here are a few tweets showing players clamoring for an Indian version of the game:

Gourhari mandal



As soon as possible make new Indian version freefire

Here full of ff lover

Kuahal

As you know that free fire is other app has been baned in India

Kushalpratik

Rudra @Rudra43494265 @hisohn @Anuj_Tandon see at your opponent. Look at free fire India. They are making everything possible to make their game more Indian specific whereas you guys are busy in coping the same thing from global version when our game is specifically for India. @hisohn @Anuj_Tandon see at your opponent. Look at free fire India. They are making everything possible to make their game more Indian specific whereas you guys are busy in coping the same thing from global version when our game is specifically for India. https://t.co/FawlyT02tI

Nitesh Vishwakarma

Free fire bann hua to indian version lao

Dil hai Hindustani ❤️🇮🇳

Get some logic no one uses those stupid stores play store and all store are the main one's don't be Happy free fire is gone

Free fire can make indian version like bgmi (geopolitics samjho) @AuraGaming18 First of all these are chinese store's why they will ban there own stake holders game?Get some logic no one uses those stupid stores play store and all store are the main one's don't be Happy free fire is goneFree fire can make indian version like bgmi (geopolitics samjho) @ZXENOTELLS @iamskylord69 @AuraGaming18 First of all these are chinese store's why they will ban there own stake holders game?😑Get some logic no one uses those stupid stores play store and all store are the main one's don't be Happy free fire is gone Free fire can make indian version like bgmi (geopolitics samjho)

Aoiskimo @aoiskimoen @Bhishii Well Bishi free fire ll come back again as Indian version. We be like next china. Who knows wild rift also making Indian version so they can avoid these stuff @Bhishii Well Bishi free fire ll come back again as Indian version. We be like next china. Who knows wild rift also making Indian version so they can avoid these stuff 😉

Kishan Kumar @KishanK87209671 and then cod will gain a lot of popularity...after some days a indian version of free fire will be launched....and one day we will see that cod is also ban and the same cycle will be repeated... @burner_bits After the ban of free fire people may switch on CODand then cod will gain a lot of popularity...after some days a indian version of free fire will be launched....and one day we will see that cod is also ban and the same cycle will be repeated... @burner_bits After the ban of free fire people may switch on COD 😁 and then cod will gain a lot of popularity...after some days a indian version of free fire will be launched....and one day we will see that cod is also ban and the same cycle will be repeated...😂😂

Ayman Hossain @baldcape01 @m1mosa_prophet The one and only reason I see Indian government doing that is to maximise the revenue from the gaming industry. Basically free fire would be forced to release an Indian version of the game which would mean that taxation cannot be escaped @m1mosa_prophet The one and only reason I see Indian government doing that is to maximise the revenue from the gaming industry. Basically free fire would be forced to release an Indian version of the game which would mean that taxation cannot be escaped

Since Free Fire MAX, the enhanced version of the battle royale game, is still available, players have turned to it for the time being. They can easily download it from the Google Play Store. Unfortunately, low-end device owners will have to opt for alternatives to Free Fire as the enhanced version is incompatible with lesser hardware.

The enhanced version of the game has become the most downloaded game in the country (Image via Sportskeeda)

One of the best aspects of the premium version of Free Fire is that players have the option to use their old Free Fire accounts to log into the game. This has been possible due to the Firelink technology which also allows players to enjoy cross-game matches, regardless of which version they use.

