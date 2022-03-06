"As soon as possible": Free Fire fans demand release of Indian version after almost 1 month of game's ban

Free Fire’s ban took the Indian mobile gaming community by shock. On 14 February, 2022, the Indian Government announced the ban on 54 mobile applications, including the battle royale game.
The Indian mobile gaming community was curious to learn the reason behind the ban, as neither did the game have any Chinese roots nor was it a clone of any previously banned mobile application. It was later revealed that the game was taken down as it caused a threat to national security.
Fans demand Indian version of Free Fire
Even though it has been almost a month since Free Fire was taken down from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store, there has been no update regarding its potential return. Even the developers have remained tight-lipped about the game’s re-release in the country.
Since Indian mobile gamers went through a somewhat similar experience when PUBG Mobile was banned, they have now begun to ask for an Indian version of Free Fire. PUBG Mobile eventually returned as Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), and players are hopeful of an Indian version of Garena’s flagship title seeing the light of day as well.
Here are a few tweets showing players clamoring for an Indian version of the game:
Since Free Fire MAX, the enhanced version of the battle royale game, is still available, players have turned to it for the time being. They can easily download it from the Google Play Store. Unfortunately, low-end device owners will have to opt for alternatives to Free Fire as the enhanced version is incompatible with lesser hardware.
One of the best aspects of the premium version of Free Fire is that players have the option to use their old Free Fire accounts to log into the game. This has been possible due to the Firelink technology which also allows players to enjoy cross-game matches, regardless of which version they use.
Which games are you playing after Free Fire's ban in India? Participate in our survey here!