Can GFX tools get you banned in BGMI?

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) has been criticized because of the number of hackers that players encounter. These hackers ruin the battle royale experience of mobile gamers.

Krafton has taken constructive steps against a growing number of hackers in-game and is very particular about the usage of third-party applications and programs that can affect the game client.

Since low-end mobile owners frequently use GFX tools, this article will discuss whether such mechanisms are allowed in BGMI.

GFX tools and their usage in BGMI

GFX (Graphics Effects) tools are used to change the in-game settings of the mobile device to provide a lag-free experience to low-end devices. The game's algorithm-set graphics and FPS settings can be changed so that players can have a seamless gaming experience.

As per the device requirements of the battle royale game, it is not compatible with low-end devices. Hence, many players sought out GFX tools to help them enjoy a lag-free experience. Using GFX, players can unlock 60 and 90 FPS settings that only high-end mobile devices are capable of supporting.

Well my friend’s account just got banned. Any suggestions to bring the account back?

GFX tools are better avoided as they force mobile devices to overwork, leading to over-heating and other complications. Sadly, since such tools forcibly change the developer-established in-game code to ensure smoother gameplay, it is deemed illegal by Krafton.

Can BGMI players be banned?

New device ban initiative (Image via Krafton; Discord)

As per the terms and conditions mentioned by Krafton, here are the aspects that might lead to a ban:

Use / develop / advertise / trade / distribute unauthorized programs, including but not limited to, any programs that intercept communication between a game and a game server; any unauthorized third party programs or hardware devices that may affect the game or normal game play, including but not limited to, mouse, hacks, cheats, helpers, bots, scripts, trainers, automatic programs, automatic mouse, mouse with macro function, programs that collect or modify game data by reading the game memory.

Since GFX tools are third-party applications, gamers using them will be banned. As per the latest developments, the mobile device caught hacking will also be prohibited from creating additional accounts in the battle royale game.

