Immortals India announces 3rd Season of Femstars BGMI Invitational to promote Female Gaming in India

A BGMI tournament dedicated to just female gamers is hard to come across. In a country where Esports is still frowned upon as a profession, let alone female gamers, Immortal India, an Esports management company, has developed a vision to promote female gaming in India.

Femstars, the BGMI Invitational tournament, has the primary objective of providing a platform for female athletes to showcase their prowess in gaming. The current edition of the tourney only features Battlegrounds Mobile India due to the immense popularity of the battle royale game in the country.

The upcoming tournament, Femstars, will be held on 8 March 2022. Since Women’s Day is celebrated on the same date, this tournament is all for celebrating women in gaming.

This is the third time that Immortals India is hosting Femstars. The first two editions of the tournament were held in 2020 and 2021 and successfully created a respected platform for female gamers in India.

The previous edition of Femstars was hosted on 15 August 2021 and was a Free Fire Invitational tournament. The twelve best Free Fire teams from India were invited to participate in a “Best of 3 Series” streamed on YouTube.

Jitesh Kharat, the founder and CEO of Immortals India Gaming Enterprise, stated the following regarding the third edition of Femstars:

“India being one of the biggest markets in the Mobile gaming sector, is yet to discover female gaming potential on a competitive level. With events like Femstars, we have always been the front runners in providing the stage to female enthusiasts to prove their grit”

The BGMI invitational tournament will reach out to the top sixteen teams in the country, who will then compete in a series of matches. The team with the most points will then be crowned the champion. The competition will be broadcast live on the YouTube channel Playtonia Shoutout on 8 March 2022.

