BGMI Hacks: Cheaters to now be issued mobile device bans

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is one of the most popular battle royale games in the country, introduced as India's own variant of PUBG Mobile. Ever since the game's release in July, its popularity has skyrocketed. However, there are always hurdles in every great journey.

As the game's popularity rose, the 1.6 update witnessed a rise in the number of hackers in the game, much to the frustration of developers and players. Various BGMI YouTubers, content creators, and esports athletes took to social media to convey their annoyance over the issue.

This resulted in Krafton releasing the 1.7 update which saw the introduction of a new and secure anti-cheat system that has already banned over three million hackers from the game.

How is Krafton going to ban the devices of hackers in BGMI?

Krafton has always focused on maintaining a fair gaming environment for its players to enjoy BGMI. Developers have repeatedly posted about how they want an equal gaming environment as they previously offered rewards to those who found and reported hackers.

However, in a recent Discord post by Yato (server manager of BGMI's official Discord server), it is being indicated that Krafton has finally taken the strictest of measures of banning the device of the hackers, a powerful move sure to crush the audacity of hackers cheating in the game.

Snippet showing Krafton introducing device ban (Image via Discord)

The post indicates that the feature will be introduced soon and should be live from December 24, 2021. Focusing on the eradication of any unfair gameplay that gives players an unpleasant gaming experience, Krafton has decided to incorporate this strict measure.

The post mentions that if the newly applied security logic detects the use of any illegal program on a mobile device, then that particular device will be permanently banned from using BGMI.

Also Read Article Continues below

The BGMI community has been patiently waiting for such an action to be taken by the developers as it has already been incorporated into PUBG Mobile. Fortunately, Krafton has now promptly introduced the device ban feature for BGMI as well. Players are urged to play the game fairly to maintain a healthy gaming ecosystem.

Edited by Atul S