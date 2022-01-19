How to download Free Fire OB32 update on Android and iOS: Step-by-step guide

The Free Fire OB32 update is set to arrive today, January 19, 2022. Mobile gamers are ardently looking forward to the latest update's exciting features in the Battle Royale game.

The servers are currently down for maintenance for the upcoming update. They will be back online at 5:00 PM IST. Hence, mobile gamers cannot enjoy the Battle Royale game for around seven and a half hours.

Free Fire: Size and time of arrival of the OB32 update

The update's size can be expected to be around 450 MB for Android devices. iOS mobile gamers will need more space; hence, at least 1 GB of storage space is recommended.

Players can expect the OB32 update to roll out around 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM IST. This time may vary as the exact release time of the update has not been specified by Garena and depends on the type of device the player is using.

Steps to download the OB32 update

Since the servers will be down for over seven and a half hours, the only way to update the game is via the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store. The following steps will help players with the process:

Google Play Store

Free Fire for Android gamers (Image via Google Play Store)

Step 1: Players will have to head over to the Google Play Store and search for Free Fire.

Step 2: Once the update has arrived, they will get the option to update.

Step 3: They will have to tap on the green Update button to install the latest OB32 update.

Apple App Store

Free Fire for iOS gamers (Image via Apple App Store)

Step 1: Players will have to open the Apple App Store and tap on their profile icon at the top of the screen.

Step 2: They will then be able to locate the apps that have a pending update. iOS players must then find the game from the list of apps and tap on the Update button present right next to it.

Some exciting features of the OB32 update

Here are a few exciting features that Free Fire gamers can expect:

A new shotgun named Charge Buster will be available to players.

A new map called Alpine will be available in the Clash Squad, and Clash Squad Ranked mode.

The Battle Royale Classic maps will have adjustments regarding UAVs, safe zones, and more.

The abilities of Skyler, Xayne, Maxim, and Olivia have been tweaked.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha