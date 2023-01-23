5 best Free Fire MAX Magic Cube bundles in 2023 (India server)

Free Fire MAX, developed by Garena, is one of the most famous battle royale games for mobile. It offers several ways for players to acquire new characters, weapons, utilities, emotes, pets, and cosmetics through timely events and bundles. Players love to explore and equip themselves with all these new items, and the developers never disappoint in this regard.

Magic cubes are in-game collectibles that are highly valuable and come with unique costume bundles. The bundles that can be redeemed with magic cubes are rare; hence, players must keep an eye out for them as and when they release.

The Magic Cube in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

Players will have to get 100 cube fragments to put together and receive one magic cube, which can be redeemed for a unique and attractive costume bundle. Cube fragments are acquired by spending some Free Fire tokens obtained by completing several battle royale matches.

Top Gamer and four other recommended Free Fire MAX magic Cube Bundles for 2023

Here's a list of the five best magic cube bundles players should grab before the developers remove them from the store. Since they are rare and available for a limited time, spending and non-spending fans can get these costume bundles and add them to their collection.

1) Lawless Bandit

The Lawless bandit Bundle (Image via Garena)

The costume primarily features the female character sporting a black outfit with sky-blue outlines in some parts of the suit and a skull-shaped emblem of the same color on the chest. This costume presents a gothic look for the character and is highly recommended for its overall design. The bundle has six items in total, which is a lot compared to the rest and, thus, a worthy acquisition.

The items that are included in this bundle are:

Lawless Bandit (Top)

Lawless Bandit (Bottom)

Lawless Bandit (Shoe)

lawless Bandit (Head)

Lawless Bandit (Mask)

Lawless Bandit (Facepaint)

2) Yokai Soulseeker

The Yokai Soulseeker Bundle (Image via Garena)

The Yokai Soulseeker bundle features a female character pack with a samurai-themed look of multiple color combinations. This is a recommended bundle to add to your collection. Additionally, if you have another magic cube to spare, you can redeem it to get the male counterpart of this particular bundle, known as the "Oni Soulseeker."

The items that are included in this bundle are:

Yokai Soulseeker (Top)

Yokai Soulseeker (Bottom)

Yokai Soulseeker (Shoes)

Yokai Soulseeker (Head)

Yokai Soulseeker (Facepaint)

3) Bandit

The Bandit Bundle (Image via Garena)

This bundle features a full black military-style suit with a mask that covers your helmet during a battle royale mission. The Bandit is a must-have if you are a die-hard superhero fan and love to dress up your characters in outfits of that tone. The bundle has items for male characters and if you want to acquire the female version, look for a bundle called "Mugger."

The items that are included in this bundle are:

Bandit (Mask)

Bandit (Top)

Bandit (Bottom)

Bandit (Shoes)

4) Star General

The Star General Bundle (Image via Garena)

This bundle features an outfit similar to a Navy general's uniform or a space commander's. The outfit has a color combination of purple and dark grey with golden stripes around the purple areas. The "Solar Commander" bundle comes with a female costume pack of the same theme, and both are highly recommended for their overall design.

The items that are included in this bundle are:

Star General (Mask)

Star General (Top)

Star General (Pants)

Star General (Shoes)

5) Top Gamer

The Top Gamer Bundle (Image via Garena)

This bundle needs no introduction, as the title says it all. This bundle is just for you if you see yourself as a hardcore gamer. This comes with an outfit of multiple color combinations covered in a black vest and VR gear fitted as a mask. Also, if you can get more fragments for another magic cube, the female pack called "VR Ready" is also available if you love this theme.

The items that are included in this bundle are:

Top Gamer (Head)

Top gamer (Top)

Top Gamer (Bottom)

Top Gamer (Shoes)

Disclaimer:

The Magic Cube bundles are only available for Free Fire MAX players. Due to government-imposed restrictions, it is advised not to install and play Free Fire. Players can install Free Fire MAX from Google Play Store.

