How to get Lawless Bandit bundle at 50% discount in Free Fire MAX (only today)

Free Fire MAX offers users a wide variety of cosmetics within the game through several events. Diamond Royale, a popular fortune-based event, is a great option to consider if one is interested in getting exciting new bundles. On the Indian server, Garena recently featured the new Lawless Bandit bundle in this segment.

However, Diamond Royale generally requires a hefty amount of diamonds (in-game currencies), which is why many users wait for discounted offers to enter this event. Their wait is over, as the developers are offering a massive 50% discount at the Diamond Royale only for today.

The current Diamond Royale in Free Fire MAX features a female bundle called the Lawless Bandit bundle and will be available in the battle royale until tomorrow. Interested users have the perfect chance to acquire this awesome bundle at a lower price today.

On a normal day, a spin costs 60 diamonds and 11 (10 spins + 1 bonus) spins cost 600 diamonds. With this 50% discount offer active, users can get one spin for 30 diamonds and 11 spins for 300 diamonds only.

You may also receive other rewards (Image via Garena)

Users have a chance to obtain the grand prize among various other items based on their luck. Diamond Royale contains the following prizes:

Lawless Bandit bundle

Magic Cube

Magic Cube fragment

Flame Fighter bundle parts (Top, Bottom, Mask, Shoes)

Beach lover bundle parts (Top, Bottom, Mask, Shoes)

Beach shorts

Beach Bandana

Flip-flops

Summer Beaches bundle parts (Top, Bottom, Head, Shoes)

Combat bundle (both male and female bundle parts)

Sneakers shoes (Black set, blue set, and while set)

Shorts (Camouflage, Jungle, Desert)

T-shirt (Dislike, Like, Smile)

Discount coupon

50% EXP card

50% Gold card

In addition to the items on the list, there are also character-specific memory fragments in the prize pool.

Free Fire MAX users must remember that this is a luck-based event and the amount of diamonds required to guarantee getting the grand prize is uncertain. If users are lucky, they may get the grand prize early on.

Steps to make spins to get Lawless Bandit bundle at 50% discount

Users should hurry as this particular bundle will not stay long in the luck royale (Image via Garena)

Interested users should follow the steps below to make spins at a discounted rate in the current Diamond Royale:

Step 1: First, you need to login to your Free Fire MAX ID and ensure you have sufficient diamonds or Diamond Royale vouchers.

Step 2: From the lobby, click on the Luck Royale option located in the menu on the left.

Step 3: You will enter the Luck Royale section. Then, tap on the Diamond Royale tab to enter the particular interface.

Step 4: You will spot two spin options: 1 spin and 11 spins. Tap on the preferred spin option. If you are lucky, you can win valuable prizes, including the Lawless Bandit bundle.

