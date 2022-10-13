Free Fire MAX new Diamond Royale release date and leaks (October 2022)

Diamond Royale is a highly anticipated luck-based (Luck Royale) event in Free Fire MAX that features brand new attractive bundles as grand prizes. Users can obtain them by making spins either using diamonds or Diamond Royale vouchers.

The developers regularly refresh the grand prize of this royale event every few days. Currently on the Free Fire MAX Indian server, the Diamond Royale features a female bundle called the Lawless Bandit bundle. Players may be happy to know that an interesting male bundle will be included in the event in a few days, as suggested by leaks on data miners' social handles.

The upcoming Free Fire MAX Diamond Royale may be a new male bundle

Garena usually releases male and female bundles alternatively (Image via Garena)

The current Diamond Royale bundle will wrap up in three days with the beginning of a new cycle that will most probably introduce a new male bundle.

According to the leaker with the Instagram handle of @vipclown_ofc, the next Diamond Royale bundle will be a male outfit called the Nightslayer Teddy Bundle. Themed in shades of purple, the costume will contain the following parts:

Nightslayer Teddy Bundle - Head

Nightslayer Teddy Bundle - Mask

Nightslayer Teddy Bundle - Top

Nightslayer Teddy Bundle - Bottom

Nightslayer Teddy Bundle - Shoes

The post revealing the bundle has the caption:

NEXT DIAMOND ROYALE FOR INDIAN SERVER [ CONFIRMED ✓ ]

Free Fire MAX's Indian users will likely see this new bundle on the server via Diamond Royale in three days (i.e., October 16). There is a high chance for this particular bundle to be released in the next Diamond Royale as the developers generally follow a trend of releasing male and female bundles alternatively, with the current Diamond Royale being a female bundle.

Furthermore, looking at past leaks by the same Instagram user, most of them turned out to be accurate. If this information is to be believed, users should be able to obtain the attractive Nightslayer Teddy bundle after its release.

How to get grand bundle via Diamond Royale in October 2022

Follow these simple steps to make spins in Diamond Royale and win the grand prize:

Step 1: Log into your Free Fire MAX account.

Step 2: Head to the Luck Loyale section by tapping on the Luck Royale option in the menu on the left of the lobby.

Step 3: Subsequently, tap on the Diamond Royale (light-blue colored) tab to enter the Diamond Royale.

Step 4: Make free spins using Diamond Royale vouchers if you have them. Otherwise, you will have to use diamonds.

Step 5: Based on your luck, you may win the grand bundle or any other items in the royale like Magic Cube and more.

