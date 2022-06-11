How to get free diamonds in Garena Free Fire after latest update (June 2022)

Diamonds are a must-have resource for most Garena Free Fire players due to their tremendous utility in events and other in-game activities. Essentially, they are the premium kind of in-game currency used in the battle royale title.

However, as we all know, diamonds come at a price, and those who want to obtain them must pay for them out of their pockets. Individuals who can shell out money generally go ahead and do so.

Nonetheless, a significant number of users prefer not to spend, which compels them to look for free alternatives to earn diamonds for Garena Free Fire. In the following section, they can find a few such methods.

Note: This article is based on the writer's opinion.

Different methods to get free diamonds after Garena Free Fire's latest OB34 update (June 2022)

Before listing different methods, players must know that earning something for free requires effort to be put in and is not an easy task. Taking this into consideration, here are the options available to individuals:

1) Google Opinion Rewards

Google Opinion Rewards is a great app to utilize (Image via Google Play Store)

Google Opinion Rewards is an app by Google that can be helpful for users looking to receive free diamonds in Free Fire. It has crossed more than 50 million downloads and is quite easy to use.

Once gamers have downloaded it onto their devices, they can proceed to set up their profiles. Later, they can answer different surveys to earn Google Play Credits, which they can then use to buy currency within the game.

Gamers may also store the collected credits for when events like the 100% top-up bonus get introduced.

2) Booyah

Booyah hosts numerous events and players can earn rewards through them (Image via Google Play Store)

Garena's Booyah is an application for content creation, and numerous activities/events are also held on it. Users can take part to get a shot at getting a variety of goodies, including gift cards, diamonds, and more.

Additionally, if users do not get the desired items, they will still be able to acquire other free in-game rewards. However, the app requires individuals to link their in-game Free Fire account to the app to receive different incentives.

3) Redeem codes

Redeem codes also emerges as an attractive method to get free diamonds (Image via Garena)

Redeem codes have steadily gained popularity in the Free Fire community, and many players are on the search for them. These codes are supplied by the developers and are straightforward to use, requiring less effort than the bulk of other accessible solutions.

Basically, a website called 'Rewards Redemption Site' has been set up, where users have to log in using their connected platforms and paste the redeem code. Subsequently, once the redemption is complete, the items will be sent to their Free Fire IDs within 24 hours.

On special occasions, the developers also include diamonds in these codes.

4) GPT apps and websites

Swagbucks is one of the top GPT websites (Image via Swagbucks)

GPT (Get-paid-to) applications and websites are widely available on the internet. Poll Pay, Easy Rewards, YSense, and Swagbucks are some of the most popular options, and typically require individuals to perform various tasks or offers.

At some point in the future, players can utilize the collected money from the activities to redeem the many available rewards, which often include gift cards and other items. However, it is crucial to remember that cashout choices differ based on the user's country.

Disclaimer: Users must never resort to illegal methods like unlimited diamond generators to get diamonds. They are against the terms of service of the game and can lead to permanent bans.

