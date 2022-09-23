How to get free Diamond Royale and Incubator vouchers in Free Fire MAX this week

Garena has rolled out a new patch update, OB36, for Free Fire MAX and its eponymous lighter game on September 21. Players can now install the latest version on their devices to enjoy fresh in-game content and access new events for rewards.

Currently, one can find multiple events featuring free vouchers for the Luck Royale section. Players must complete the featured tasks and claim free vouchers for Weapon Royale, Diamond Royale, and Incubator, alongside several other free prizes available in a specific event.

In the following section, readers can find out more about getting free vouchers in Free Fire MAX this week.

How to get free vouchers for Luck Royale sections this week in Garena Free Fire MAX

As mentioned, multiple events active in the game offer Weapon Royale, Diamond Royale, and Incubator vouchers. Players will not have to spend diamonds or gold in most events to acquire these items.

Listed are the events, their featured tasks, and free rewards, including vouchers for different Luck Royale sections:

Play NeXTerra in CS

Play NeXTerra in CS (Image via Garena)

End date: 28 September, 3:59:59 am (IST)

Free Fire MAX OB36 update has introduced NeXTerra as a new map for the Clash Squad mode in the game. The new "Play NeXTerra in CS" event is also related to the new feature in the game, as players can attain free rewards by completing CS matches in NeXTerra.

Here are the rewards and tasks for the "Play NeXTerra in CS" event:

Play three Clash Squad matches in NeXTerra: 300 Universal Fragments

300 Universal Fragments Play five Clash Squad matches in NeXTerra: Two Diamond Royale vouchers

Two Diamond Royale vouchers Play ten Clash Squad matches in NeXTerra: Two Incubator vouchers

All players must do is complete the given number of matches in CS mode by choosing NeXTerra as the map.

Login after Patch

\"Login after Patch" event (Image via Garena)

End date: 26 September, 3:59:59 am (IST)

With developers rolling out the patch yesterday, Garena were expected to introduce a login-based event. The "Login after Patch" event is active in the game now and offers free vouchers for Luck Royale sections, alongside free gun crates after completion of the following missions:

Log in for one day: Free vouchers for Diamond Royale and Weapon Royale (two each)

Free vouchers for Diamond Royale and Weapon Royale (two each) Log in for two days: Futuristic Weapon Loot Crate

Futuristic Weapon Loot Crate Log in for three days: One Gold Royale voucher

One Gold Royale voucher Log in for four days: Demolitionist Weapon Loot Crate

Demolitionist Weapon Loot Crate Log in for five days: One Incubator voucher

Download for Rewards!

Download for Rewards" event (Image via Garena)

End date: 29 September, 3:59:59 am (IST)

Here are the resource packs that one will have to download in order to get free rewards in Garena Free Fire MAX:

Download El Pastelo Pack: One Weapon Royale voucher

One Weapon Royale voucher Download All Time favorites Pack: Two Diamond Royale voucher

Two Diamond Royale voucher Download Animation Pack: One Diamon Royale voucher

One Diamon Royale voucher Download New Patch Pack: Two Incubator voucher

Two Incubator voucher Download Droid Apocalypse Pack: One Weapon Royale voucher

One Weapon Royale voucher Download NeXTerra Pack: One Incubator voucher

One can locate all the packs in the in-game Download Center, so completing all the missions and getting free vouchers is rather simple.

Apart from the aforementioned events, the "Booyah and Rank Up Now" event in Free Fire MAX also offers a free Diamond Royale voucher for getting Booyah five times in CS-Ranked matches.

