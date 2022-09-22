How to get free parachute and grenade skin in Free Fire MAX

At any given time, Garena generally has multiple events running in Free Fire MAX to constantly engage the community with interesting content. Furthermore, they provide numerous valuable rewards to users, including cosmetics, for completing easy sets of missions.

The developers recently introduced yet another event into the battle royale title after the release of the new Clash Squad ranked season. Titled 'Booyah and Rank Up Now', it essentially requires players to win a particular number of games and gives them a free parachute and grenade skin as rewards.

Garena's newest event gives free parachute and grenade skin in Free Fire MAX

The Booyah and Rank Up Now event in Free Fire MAX began on 22 September 2022, and gamers will have to complete the different objectives by 28 September 2022 to redeem any rewards. The list of tasks, along with their corresponding rewards, are given below:

The four rewards in the ongoing event (Image via Garena)

Get a Booyah 5 times in CS-Ranked matches to get a free Diamond Royale Voucher (Expiry date: 31 October 2022)

Get a Booyah 10 times in CS-Ranked matches to get free Nutty Quirk Parachute

Get a Booyah 5 times in BR-Ranked matches to get free Graffiti Food Truck

Get a Booyah 10 times in BR-Ranked matches to get free Grenade – Pigment Splash

Since the requirements of this event are cumulative, gamers just have to win ten matches in each of the two ranked modes to receive all the rewards.

Steps to collect rewards from the new Booyah Challenge event in Free Fire MAX

After successfully completing the missions, interested players can follow this guide to claim the rewards of this newly added event:

Step 1: Open the Events section in Free Fire MAX by clicking the button on the right side of the screen.

Select the Mystery Madness tab and click on Booyah and Rank Up Now event section (Image via Garena)

Step 2: From here, you must select the Mystery Madness tab. You should then click on the Booyah and Rank Up Now event section.

Click the claim button beside the rewards (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Finally, click the Claim button beside the corresponding rewards to obtain them.

After obtaining the parachute, it can be equipped in the vault, while the grenade can be equipped through the weapon section. It should be noted that players should use the Diamond Royale Voucher by 31 October 2022.

Gamers should definitely not skip out on these rewards since parachute and grenade skins generally cost at least a few hundred diamonds to purchase in-game. At the same time, a voucher would also save them a fair amount of diamonds.

Tips to win more matches

While winning a total of ten games might not be difficult for experienced Free Fire MAX players, novice gamers might find it challenging. They can follow the tips in the following section to win more matches:

Playing with a squad

Users should try to ensure that they are not queuing up with randoms while playing ranked matches in the team format. Playing with a squad you're familiar with ensures better communication and coordination, making it much easier to win matches.

Quitting when on a losing streak

It is generally better for gamers to stop playing Free Fire when they're losing too many matches. You can return to the game later and continue playing ranked matches with renewed energy.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far