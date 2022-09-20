Free Fire MAX Less is More guide: Steps to purchase 520 diamonds at a low cost

Many Free Fire MAX players consider diamonds, the premium currency used for purchases in the battle royale title, to be pricey. As a result, events that offer players discounts on diamonds in the game, like Less is More, have risen in popularity.

The Less is More event returned to the Indian server of Free Fire MAX yesterday. Players can spend their money in the event to get 520 diamonds at a low cost. However, there is a catch. They must have less than 300 diamonds to be eligible for the discount.

Free Fire MAX's Less is More event will run until 25 September 2022

The Less is More event provides discounts on diamonds, depending on the number of diamonds players have (Image via Garena)

The Less is More event began recently in Free Fire MAX and will run until 25 September 2022. There are three discounts available in the event. Players with less than 50 diamonds, 150 diamonds, and 300 diamonds will get a 60%, 40%, and 20% discount, respectively.

Listed below are the different prices at which players can get the 520-diamond pack from the event:

₹95: Gamers with 0 to 49 diamonds in the game

₹195: Gamers with 50 to 149 diamonds in the game

₹290: Gamers with 150 to 299 diamonds in the game

₹390 (regular price): Gamers with over 300 diamonds in the game

Steps to access the Less is More event and get cheap diamonds

Here are the steps that players can follow to access the Less is More event and get diamonds in Free Fire MAX:

Step 1: Open the battle royale game and tap on the ‘Diamonds’ icon at the top of the screen.

Step 2: Click on the "Less is More" event option on the left side of the screen. You will see a different purchase option on your screen, depending on how many diamonds you have.

Players can complete the payment to get the diamonds in the game (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Complete the payment to get 520 diamonds in Free Fire MAX for a low price.

Players can use the 520 diamonds to buy items from the in-game store, Luck Royale, etc.

Other ways to get cheap diamonds in the game

Special airdrops

Special airdrops offer several rewards in the game (Image via Garena)

Special airdrops are another great way of getting diamonds for a low cost in Free Fire MAX.

Special airdrops are provided on rare occasions after players complete a match. Apart from diamonds, they also offer other rewards, including pets, characters, skins, emotes, and more.

Memberships

Two types of memberships (Image via Garena)

Players can also try out memberships in FF MAX if they want to get their hands on diamonds at a low cost. At the time of writing, two different kinds of memberships are available in the game — weekly and monthly.

However, players should note that these memberships do not provide the entire amount of diamonds simultaneously. They will have to log in daily to collect them.

