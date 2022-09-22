Void Gamer’s Free Fire MAX ID, stats, K/D ratio, headshots, YouTube earnings, and more

Free Fire gamers often enjoy shorts related to the battle royale title, and players who have created such content have benefited from the trend. In recent months, YouTubers like Lovlish Pundir (aka Void Gamer) have achieved unparalleled success.

He primarily uploads shorts to his channel about various aspects of the game. Besides this, he also runs the Mr Void channel, with 121k subscribers. Gamers can tune into his second channel to watch livestreams and gameplay clips.

Void Gamer’s Free Fire MAX ID and other details

Void Gamer’s Free Fire MAX ID is 588731213. His stats in the battle royale title are as follows:

BR Career

Void Gamer's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

Void Gamer has featured in 1681 solo games and has 83 wins, corresponding to a win rate of 4.93%. With 3067 eliminations and 769 headshots, the YouTuber has a K/D ratio of 1.92 and a headshot percentage of 25.07%.

He has participated in 1018 duo matches and has outclassed his opposition on 67 occasions, amounting to a win rate of 6.51%. Lovlish has bagged 1841 frags with 420 headshots, upholding a K/D ratio of 1.94 and a headshot percentage of 22.81%.

Void Gamer scored 172 Booyahs in 2643 squad encounters, resulting in a win rate of 6.50%. The internet star has secured 6539 eliminations with 2046 headshots, converting to a K/D ratio of 2.65 and a headshot percentage of 31.29%.

Ranked stats

Void Gamer's ranked stats (Image via Garena)

The YouTuber has played four ranked duo matches in Free Fire MAX Ranked Season 29 and has two wins, resulting in a win rate of 50%. He has secured 35 eliminations with 18 headshots, retaining a K/D ratio of 17.50 and a headshot percentage of 51.43%.

Void Gaming has engaged in one squad match but is yet to secure a win. He has notched seven eliminations with four headshots, contributing to a K/D ratio of 7 and a headshot percentage of 57.14%.

Note: Void Gamer’s Free Fire MAX stats were recorded on 22 September 2022. They will change as he participates in more matches in the battle royale title.

Guild and rank

Void Gamer's guild details (Image via Garena)

Void Gamer is the leader of the Team Void guild in Free Fire MAX, whose ID is 1010246621. He is ranked in the Gold 3 and Bronze 1 in the BR and CS Ranked seasons, respectively.

Monthly income

Void Gamer's monthly income (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, Lovlish Pundir earns between $2.3K and $36.5K per month through the Void Gamer channel. The projected earnings for the entire year lie within the range of $27.4K and $437.9K.

YouTube channel

Lovlish Pundir began the Void Gamer YouTube channel in January 2021 and had garnered 100k subscribers by October 2021. He surpassed one million subscribers a few months later. The content creator's subscriber count currently stands at six million.

In less than two years, he has uploaded over 550 videos that have gained 638 million views in total. In the last 30 days alone, he has gained 70k subscribers and 9.122 million views.

