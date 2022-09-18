5 best tips to hit consistent headshots in Free Fire

As in any other game, headshots are one of the most effective ways to eliminate foes in Free Fire. They make it easier to obtain kills, and frequently landing headshots on the battlefield can significantly assist in getting the wins.

However, maintaining consistency in headshots is difficult and requires sufficient skill on the player's part. As a result, users will have to exert considerable effort to improve their overall aim and become adept at headshots.

If gamers are interested in understanding how to get better at headshots, they can refer to the following section.

Tips to get more headshots in Free Fire

5) Drag headshots

Users have been using distinct tricks to land headshots successfully inside Free Fire. Among the different tricks, the drag headshot has become one of the most popular due to its effectiveness.

The drag headshot trick entails dragging the aim upward to place the crosshair on the opponent's head. It is challenging to master and will take time to get the hang of.

4) Practice

Go to the Combat Zone to practice in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

Players will not see any progress in their gameplay unless they put the necessary time and effort into practicing. Accordingly, if they want to become more skilled at the art of headshots, it is recommended that they train as frequently as possible.

To achieve the same goal, it is recommended to head over to the in-game training range and play against other users in the 'Combat Zone.' They may also play custom matches with friends or unranked Clash Squad matches to warm up before games.

3) Custom HUD

Gamers can create Custom HUD according to their preferences (Image via Garena)

The Heads-Up Display (HUD) exhibits a visual display of the buttons/functions that players can perform. Gamers in Free Fire can customize the HUD and adjust it based on their playing style, device used, and so on.

A 4-finger HUD setup is recommended for getting headshots because users have more control over different actions such as firing, crouching, and so on. If players are uncomfortable with this, they can stick with the 2-finger layout and keep the fire and scope buttons next to each other.

2) Position of crosshair

The position of the crosshairs significantly impacts headshot precision within the battle royale title. Users should make it a routine to reposition their crosshairs to where they anticipate enemy heads to appear.

They should also remember that they shouldn't point their crosshairs towards the ground when moving, making it difficult for them to adjust their aims and hit their opponents.

Eventually, as the crosshair positioning improves, players will note that they can shoot headshots more precisely.

1) Sensitivity settings

These are the sensitivity settings players can incorporate (Image via Garena)

Most players will know the importance of sensitivity settings in Free Fire. They essentially play a crucial role in controlling the weapons, and individuals must set them according to their comfortability to get the best performance on the battlefield.

Nevertheless, it is common in the community to have sensitivity settings on the higher end as they enable fast adjustment of the aim. The following are some settings that users can try out:

General: 95 – 100

Red Dot: 90 – 95

2x Scope: 90 – 95

4x Scope: 85 – 90

Sniper Scope: 75 – 80

Free Look: 85 – 90

Gamers can alter these ranges based on their preferences.

In addition to these tips, users can utilize characters like Laura and Dasha since their abilities increase accuracy. Doing so will help them aim better and land more headshots on their opponents.

Note: Indian users are advised not to play or download Free Fire on their devices since it has been banned in the country. Since FF MAX isn't among the suspended applications, gamers can continue to use it on their devices.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far