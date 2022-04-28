How to create custom HUD in Free Fire and FF MAX

Free Fire and FF MAX offer players a multitude of control options that can be tailored to their preferences. Heads-Up Display (HUD) visualizes the buttons that individuals may use to conduct various actions such as firing, jumping, and more within the game.

Generally, the HUD setup is based on numerous aspects, such as the device, playing style, and more. Users can easily create their custom ones by visiting the in-game settings.

However, many beginners do not know the exact procedure, often facing confusion. The following section provides them with a detailed guide.

Steps to access and create custom HUD in Free Fire and FF MAX

These are the procedures that can be followed to create a custom HUD in Free Fire and FF MAX:

Step 1: To begin with, users can open either of the games on their devices.

Step 2: They must subsequently tap on the ‘Settings’ icon located in the top-right corner. The in-game settings will then open up.

Gamers must tap on the 'Custom HUD' button at the bottom right (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Next, individuals should head over to the ‘Controls’ tab and press the ‘Custom HUD’ option in the bottom right.

Step 4: A Custom HUD section will appear, and they can make the required alterations based on their preferences.

Common types of Custom HUD

Two-finger

This is the layout that users can employ for two-finger in Free Fire(Image via Garena)

In this configuration, players use both thumbs to move, aim, and shoot while the other fingers hold the used phone. It is extremely beneficial in combat situations, although it is not particularly effective for moving while firing.

Three-finger

Three-finger layout users can try out this HUD (Image via Garena)

With the three-finger layout, gamers will be able to control their characters and do activities like shooting effectively. They will generally have to use both thumbs and the left-hand index finger. It is well-balanced, making it an excellent pick.

Four-finger

Four-finger is hard to master but is very useful to players (Image via Garena)

Finally, four-finger layouts are another popular choice among users. In essence, both hands’ index fingers and thumbs are employed. The movement and aim will be pretty good, but players will need to put in a lot of time to practice as the four-finger is hard to master.

Disclaimer: Players from India should refrain from downloading or playing Free Fire due to a government-imposed ban on the game.

