Why players should not use Free Fire mods

Free Fire players generally have many wants and needs, which can sometimes lead them down the wrong path. To get their hands on unlimited diamonds and skins, they may end up using modified applications, i.e., mods.

On certain occasions, users also end up downloading mods on their devices for hacks and cheats, such as auto-headshots, ESP, etc. However, it is of vital importance to understand that Free Fire mods must be avoided as they can have dire implications and possibly lead to their accounts being banned.

Read through to find detailed information on why gamers must avoid mods.

Free Fire mods lead to permanent account bans

In response to the growing number of reported hacking incidents, the game's developers have implemented a stringent anti-cheating policy to provide a fair gameplay experience for everyone. The usage of Free Fire mods goes against the game's rules, with the same being specified in the Anti-Hack FAQ on the support website.

According to the developers, cheating can be defined as using unauthorized third-party programs not released by Garena, modifying the game client, or playing in a game client that has been modified to access features that aren't in the official game.

Cheating is a punishable offense and can lead to permanent account bans. The following is Garena's exact stance against cheating:

"Free Fire has a zero-tolerance policy against cheating. We will permanently ban their accounts used for cheating. Devices used for cheating will also be banned from playing Free Fire again using any other account."

Based on this, players who use mods risk having their accounts (and even their devices) permanently banned from the game. Accordingly, individuals must remember that they should never use or even download any of the mods on their devices.

Another thing to keep in mind is that modded versions of the battle royale title may also have malware and viruses, which could end up infecting their devices and pose a risk to their personal data.

Conclusion

The mods available on the internet for hacks, cheats, and many more are not legal and must be avoided if users want to keep their accounts safe. Instead of using cheats, it is preferred that individuals practice and improve their skills to get better at the game.

If players are using mods to obtain free skins or diamonds, they should try out legitimate alternatives like redeem codes and events instead of illegal third-party applications. Both of these alternatives are made available occasionally and will provide players with a range of free rewards.

To summarize, players are strongly advised to stay far away from Free Fire mods.

Note: Since Garena Free Fire has been banned in India, gamers from country are strongly encouraged to avoid playing or installing the game onto their mobile devices. However, as FF MAX was not one of the prohibited applications, they can continue to play it.

