Boss Official’s Free Fire MAX ID, stats, rank, guild, YouTube income, and more

Yash Vardhan, popular among fans as Boss Official and Yash YT Boss, is among the few well-known personalities in the Indian Free Fire community. He has more than 2.65 million subscribers on his YouTube channel, where he posts videos that aim to bring a positive change to the community.

Yash also runs a second channel called Boss Live that has over 103k subscribers already. In addition, he is the leader of Boss, one of the most prominent guilds in Free Fire MAX.

Boss Official’s Free Fire MAX ID and stats

Boss Official’s Free Fire MAX ID is 90583691. His stats as of 21 September 2022 are outlined below:

Lifetime stats

Boss Official's lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Boss Official has participated in 3531 solo matches and has remained undefeated 765 times, resulting in a win rate of 21.66%. He has secured 13415 frags with 3155 headshots, converting to a K/D ratio of 4.85 and a headshot percentage of 23.52%.

The internet star has played 1549 duo matches and has 284 wins, maintaining a win rate of 18.33%. He has notched 4919 frags with 1231 headshots, translating to a K/D ratio of 3.89 and a headshot percentage of 25.03%.

Boss Official has also earned 2944 Booyahs in 10274 squad games, resulting in a win rate of 28.65%. He has secured 30054 kills for a K/D ratio of 4.10 and has 7595 headshots, maintaining a headshot percentage of 25.27%.

Ranked stats

Boss Official's ranked stats (Image via Garena)

The content creator has participated in 32 squad matches and outplayed his opposition 18 times to maintain a win rate of 56.25%. With 150 eliminations to his credit, the player maintains a K/D ratio of 10.71. He has also accrued 55 headshots, resulting in a headshot percentage of 36.67%.

He is yet to play in ranked solo or duo games in this Free Fire MAX ranked season.

CS Career

Boss Official's Clash Squad stats (Image via Garena)

Yash Vardhan has made 4289 appearances in Clash Squad matches and emerged victorious 2616 times, resulting in a win rate of 60.99%. He has scored 26646 frags with 12919 headshots, corresponding to a KDA of 1.82 and a headshot percentage of 48.48%.

Note: Boss Official’s Free Fire MAX stats were recorded on 21 September 2022. They will change as the YouTuber plays more matches in the battle royale title.

Guild and rank

He is the leader of Boss guild (Image via Garena)

Boss Official is the leader of the iconic Boss guild in Free Fire MAX, whose ID is 60769332. He is ranked Heroic in BR-Ranked Season 29 and Bronze 1 in CS-Ranked Season 15.

Monthly income

Boss Official's monthly income (Image via Social Blade)

Social Blade reports Yash Vardhan’s estimated monthly income through his YouTube channel to be between $1.3K and $21.4K. The projections for the entire year are within the range of $16.1K to $257.3K.

YouTube channel

Yash Vardhan has been actively creating Free Fire content for around three years, starting his journey in August 2019. The channel has seen massive growth and crossed the one million subscriber milestone before the end of 2020.

During this time frame, he uploaded more than 560 videos on the channel that have a collective view count of 254 million. Even in the last 30 days, he has gained 10k subscribers and 5.36 million video views.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far