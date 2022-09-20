Tonde Gamer's Free Fire MAX ID, lifetime stats, K/D ratio, YouTube channel, and other details

Sarju Giri, widely known as Tonde Gamer, is one of the most subscribed Nepalese Free Fire content creators. He has amassed a large audience through his entertaining videos and livestreams.

Within a few years of beginning his YouTube career, the Tonde Gamer channel gained 6.9 million subscribers. Players tune in to the channel to watch gameplay clips, event-related videos, and other content in both short and extended formats.

Tonde Gamer's Free Fire MAX ID and stats

Tonde Gamer's Free Fire MAX ID is 282951914. His lifetime and ranked stats on 20 September 2022 are given below:

Lifetime stats

Tonde Gamer's lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Tonde Gamer has participated in 4739 solo games and has clinched 405 matches, converting to a win rate of 8.54%. He has 8873 eliminations with 2827 headshots, corresponding to a K/D ratio of 2.05 and a headshot percentage of 31.86%.

The internet sensation has attained 1497 Booyahs in 7168 duo games, translating to a win rate of 20.88%. He has defeated 28041 opponents with a K/D ratio of 4.94 and has 8462 headshots with a headshot percentage of 30.18%.

Tonde Gamer has participated in 20042 squad matches and has 9118 wins, equating to a win rate of 45.49%. The YouTuber has 89878 frags with 26628 headshots, granting him a K/D ratio of 8.23 and a headshot percentage of 29.63%.

Ranked stats

Tonde Gamer's ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Tonde Gamer has featured in three solo matches but is yet to secure a win. He has notched 12 frags with seven headshots, ensuring a K/D ratio of 4 and a headshot percentage of 58.33%.

The content creator has won 4 out of 44 ranked duo games in the current Free Fire MAX ranked season for a win rate of 9.09%. He has 242 eliminations with 151 headshots, maintaining a K/D ratio of 6.05 and a headshot percentage of 62.40%.

The Nepalese star has played 105 ranked squad games and has been victorious 24 times, resulting in a win rate of 22.85%. Tonde Gamer has 590 frags with 327 headshots, leading to a K/D ratio of 7.28 and a headshot percentage of 55.42%.

Note: Tonde Gamer's Free Fire MAX stats were recorded on 20 September 2022. This will change as the individual features in more matches in the battle royale title.

Monthly income

Tonde Gamer's monthly income (Image via Social Blade)

According to the estimates by Social Blade, Tonde Gamer earns between $20.6K and $330.2K every month. Similarly, his annual projected income is reported to lie between $247.7K and $4M.

YouTube channel

Sarju Giri began creating Free Fire-related content more than three years ago. He has uploaded more than 1500 videos, which have cumulatively garnered 1.295 billion views.

The channel's subscriber base has been expanding exponentially. It surpassed one million by mid-2020 and doubled by the end of the same year. Sarju is now approaching the seven million subscriber milestone.

Tonde Gamer has accumulated 350k subscribers and 82.554 million video views in the last 30 days alone.

