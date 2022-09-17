UnGraduate Gamer's Free Fire MAX ID number, K/D ratio, guild, YouTube earnings, and more

Ayush Dubey is one of the first few Indian YouTubers to attain success with Free Fire content. He runs a channel called UnGraduate Gamer, which boasts 7.97 million subscribers.

The content creator, commonly referred to as UnGraduate Gamer, has two other channels on the platform. One is called UG Ayush Vlogs, with 47.2k subscribers, and the other is called UG Empire, with 1.8 million subscribers. He also has 561k followers on Instagram.

UnGraduate Gamer's Free Fire MAX ID and stats

UnGraduate Gamer's Free Fire MAX ID is 256205699. His stats as of 17 September 2022 are given below:

Lifetime stats

UnGraduate Gamer's lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

UnGraduate Gamer has played 730 solo matches and emerged undefeated 164 times, recording a win rate of 22.46%. He has registered 2577 kills and 1121 headshots, equating to a K/D ratio of 4.55 and a headshot percentage of 43.50%.

The YouTuber has also participated in 1183 duo matches, winning 343 of them for a win rate of 28.99%. He has defeated 4246 opponents, 1452 with headshots, making his K/D ratio 5.05 with his headshot percentage 34.20%.

UnGraduate Gamer has featured in 38629 squad matches and has secured 11846 victories, maintaining a win rate of 30.66%. With 141185 kills and 41391 headshots to his credit, he has a K/D ratio of 5.27 and a headshot percentage of 29.32%.

Ranked stats

UnGraduate Gamer's ranked stats (Image via Garena)

UnGraduate Gamer has played three ranked solo matches this season but hasn't won any of them. However, he secured two kills, one of which was a headshot. This means that he has a K/D ratio of 0.67 and a headshot percentage of 50%.

The content creator has also won 42 of the 143 ranked duo matches he has played, translating to a win rate of 29.37. He has 583 kills and 159 headshots for a K/D ratio of 5.77 and a headshot rate of 27.27%.

UnGraduate Gamer has featured in 2291 squad matches. His team won 993 times, making his win rate 43.34%. With 9054 frags and 2714 headshots, he has a K/D ratio of 6.98 and a headshot percentage of 29.98% in this mode.

Note: UnGraduate Gamer's Free Fire MAX stats were recorded on 17 September 2022. They will change as the player engages in more matches.

Guild and rank

UnGraduate Gamer is part of UG Empire guild in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

UnGraduate Gamer is part of the UG Empire guild in Free Fire MAX, which is headed by UG-Sanam. He holds the Grandmaster rank in BR Ranked Season 29 and the Heroic rank in the CS Ranked mode.

Estimated YouTube earnings

UnGraduate Gamer's estimated earnings (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, Ayush Dubey is estimated to make between $9.3K and $148.5K per month through his primary YouTube channel. His annual revenue through the channel is said to be in the region of $111.4K and $1.8M.

YouTube channel

Ayush Dubey has devoted over three years to his main YouTube channel, UnGraduate Gamer. He has uploaded over 1000 videos, the majority of which are related to Free Fire and its MAX version. The videos have 1.22 billion views combined.

The content creator earned his first 100k subscribers in early 2020. His subscriber count crossed 1 million by the end of the year. In the last 30 days, he has gained 40k subscribers and 37.121 million views.

