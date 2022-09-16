Amitbhai's Free Fire MAX ID, stats, guild, earnings, and more

Amit Sharma, aka Amitbhai, is one of the top Free Fire MAX content creators on YouTube.

Many players regularly tune in to his channel, Desi Gamers, to watch entertaining game-related videos. He regularly posts challenges, gameplay clips, and shorts on the channel, which has a staggering 13.2 million subscribers.

Amitbhai's Free Fire MAX ID and stats

Amitbhai's Free Fire MAX ID is 206746194. His Free Fire MAX stats as of 16 September 2022 are outlined below:

Lifetime stats

Amit Sharma's lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Amitbhai has participated in 3988 solo matches and has secured 340 Booyahs, amounting to a win rate of 8.52%. With 9469 eliminations and 2426 headshots, he has maintained a K/D ratio of 2.60 and a headshot percentage of 25.62%.

The Indian YouTuber has also featured in 5056 duo matches and has won 840 times, establishing a win rate of 16.61%. He has taken down 13886 opponents in this mode, 2837 of whom were killed via headshots. This makes his K/D ratio 3.29 and his headshot percentage 20.43%.

Amitbhai has played 9475 squad matches and has crushed his opponents in 2593 of them, translating to a win rate of 27.36%. He has registered 26049 kills and 5237 headshots for a K/D ratio of 3.79 and a headshot percentage of 20.10%.

Ranked stats

Amitbhai's ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Amitbhai has played one squad match in the current ranked season but failed to secure victory. With four frags and one headshot to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 4 and a headshot percentage of 25%.

The content creator is yet to participate in any ranked solo or duo matches.

Clash Squad

Amitbhai maintains a KDA of 1.75 in the Clash Squad mode (Image via Garena)

Amitbhai has featured in 3105 Clash Squad matches, and his team has prevailed in 1880 of them, translating to a win rate of 60.55%. He has 16703 frags, 6268 of which were headshots, generating a KDA of 1.75 and a headshot percentage of 37.53%.

Note: Amitbhai's Free Fire MAX stats were collected on 16 September 2022. These stats will change as the content creator plays more matches in the battle royale game.

Guild and rank

Amitbhai's guild details (Image via Garena)

Amitbhai holds the Bronze 3 rank in the BR-Ranked season and the Masters rank in the CS-Ranked season. He also leads the famous Survivors guild, whose ID is 60727130.

Estimated monthly earnings

Desi Gamers' monthly income (Image via Social Blade)

According to the statistics on Social Blade, Amitbhai makes between $5.5K and $87.6K per month through his YouTube channel, Desi Gamers. His reported annual earnings are between $65.7K and $1.1M.

YouTube channel

Amit Sharma has been working on the Desi Gamers YouTube channel for almost four years. During this period, he has posted 1200+ videos, which have 1.964 billion views combined.

Amitbhai had six million subscribers by the end of 2020. This figure doubled in 2021. He has earned 100k subscribers and 21.899 million views in the last 30 days alone.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh