Broken Joystick’s Free Fire MAX ID, stats, K/D ratio, headshots, and monthly income in September 2022

Arjun is a Free Fire content creator who runs the popular YouTube channel Broken Joystick. The player has found tremendous success on YouTube as the channel has already garnered 2.12 million subscribers in the last few years.

He regularly posts videos that provide an overview of upcoming features, characters, pets, mechanics, and events. In addition to this following on YouTube, Arjun also boasts over 3k followers on Instagram.

Broken Joystick’s Free Fire MAX ID and stats

Broken Joystick’s Free Fire MAX ID is 153955531. The YouTuber has secured the Heroic rank in both the BR and CS ranked seasons.

His stats in Free Fire MAX are as follows:

Lifetime stats

Broken Joystick's lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Broken Joystick has played 3211 solo games and has outplayed the opposition 387 times, resulting in a win rate of 12.05%. He has taken out 7833 adversaries with 2392 headshots, amounting to a K/D ratio of 2.77 and a headshot rate of 30.54%.

Arjun has participated in 4671 duo matches and has secured 911 wins, earning a win rate of 19.50%. The Indian star has notched 13236 frags with 2719 headshots, maintaining a K/D ratio of 3.52 and a headshot rate of 20.54%.

Broken Joystick has played 12337 squad games and clinched 3117 victories to earn a win rate of 25.26%. He has 37372 eliminations with 9622 headshots, resulting in a K/D ratio of 4.05 and a headshot rate of 25.75%.

Ranked stats

Broken Joystick’s ranked stats (Image via Garena)

The YouTuber has participated in 160 ranked squad games in the ongoing Free Fire MAX ranked season and has 57 victories, resulting in a win rate of 35.625%. He has notched 530 frags with 129 headshots, retaining a K/D ratio of 5.15 and a headshot rate of 24.34%.

He is yet to play any ranked solo or duo games in the current season.

Note: Broken Joystick’s Free Fire MAX stats were recorded on 15 September 2022. They are subject to change as he features in more games in the battle royale title.

Monthly income

Broken Joystick's income from YouTube (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, the Broken Joystick YouTube channel generates a monthly revenue between $1.8K and $28.9K. The projected income for the entire year is estimated to lie between $21.7K and $347.1K.

YouTube channel

Arjun began uploading content on the Broken Joystick channel during the second half of 2018 and surpassed 10k subscribers before the end of the year. The content creator secured half a million subscribers by the end of 2020, and this number crossed the two million mark in 2022.

He has uploaded 600 videos in total, which have gained more than 361.162 million views. The channel appears to be growing at a commendable rate, with Broken Joystick gaining 60k subscribers and 7.231 million views in the last 30 days alone.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Siddharth Satish